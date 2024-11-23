Ishiba signals intention to work with N Korea's Kim

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday signaled his intention to work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying "actions based on strategic decisions by the leaders" of the two countries would move forward the situation of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

Ishiba made the remark at a Tokyo event themed on the abduction issue. He said his government will tackle it with firm resolution and secure the return of all the Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

North Korea claims the issue has already been settled, but Japan, which officially lists a total of 17 Japanese nationals as abductees, rejects the assertion. The two countries have no official diplomatic ties.

