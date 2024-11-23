 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Ishiba signals intention to work with N Korea's Kim

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday signaled his intention to work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying "actions based on strategic decisions by the leaders" of the two countries would move forward the situation of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

Ishiba made the remark at a Tokyo event themed on the abduction issue. He said his government will tackle it with firm resolution and secure the return of all the Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

North Korea claims the issue has already been settled, but Japan, which officially lists a total of 17 Japanese nationals as abductees, rejects the assertion. The two countries have no official diplomatic ties.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel