Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's junior coalition partner signals tax hike to fund defense spending

0 Comments
By Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Japan should not rely solely on debt issuance and must instead come up with a stable source of revenue to fund an expected rise in defense spending, a senior official of the ruling coalition said on Friday, flagging the chance of a future tax hike.

In the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an increasingly tense situation in Asia with missile tests from North Korea and a more assertive China, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to "drastically" increase Japan's defense spending within the next five years.

Kishida's administration and his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have been mum on how to fund the increase in spending, which would strain Japan's already tattered finances.

"It will take some more time to figure out the estimated size of the spending increase. But we shouldn't resort to debt issuance alone in funding the cost," Makoto Nishida, a senior official of the LDP's coalition partner Komeito, told Reuters.

"We need to discuss how to come up with a stable source of revenue," Nishida said in an interview, suggesting that raising tax or cutting other spending could be among options.

Komeito's views will be reflected in the ruling coalition's proposals on next fiscal year's tax reforms, which have huge influence on the government's economic policies.

Japan's public debt, at twice the size of its economy, is the largest among advanced economies and continues to grow mainly due to increasing social welfare costs for country's rapidly aging population.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel