Kishida calls for constructive relations in talks with China's Li

Japanese Prime Minister told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday he hoped the two countries could strive toward building a "constructive and stable" relationship, Japan's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Li also referred to the importance of Japan-China relations during a brief exchange of views between the two, held on the sidelines of a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea in Cambodia, the ministry said in a statement.
In a speech at the ASEAN plus 3 meeting, Kishida reiterated Japan's view that North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, including one that flew over Japan, were a clear and serious threat to the international community, and unacceptable.
He also called for cooperation among the countries in achieving a complete dismantling of North Korea's ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction.
Kishida's visit to Cambodia is the first leg of a week-long tour that takes him to Indonesia for a Group of 20 summit and Thailand for a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
2 Comments
Septim Dynasty
Japan is still begging for China's attention. The story is as old as time.
Japan screwed up greatly by siding with the West against China/Russia completely. Kishida makes himself a joke for calling any attention from China. His idiotic predecessor, Shinzo Abe, has at least guaranteed a good meeting with China/Russia in the past.
Hokkaidoboy
One way of honest constructive relations would be for Japan advocating for the 47 Hong Kong activists jailed under the national security law and Uyghurs.
Constructive doesn't mean appeasing.
Peter14
Japan will work with any peaceful nation, and will cooperate when it makes sense and is in Japans interest, like any sensible nation. It will not be ordered about and demeaned by China or anyone. That is as it should be.
Japan would be very happy if China wanted to pursue prosperity in harmony with the world, but China lacks sincerity and looks forward to its empire building through subduing and expanding its territory to include Taiwan, against the wishes of the Taiwanese people.
Apart from trade there do not seem to be many areas of agreement they can build upon.
China could be a valuable contributor for the world and its future but is much more interested in a manhood contest to see who can urinate the furthest, it or the US. China wants the world to follow its wishes rather than America's. China wants to be the top nation in the world. But unlike the US that builds alliances and cooperation based on shared needs and goals, China wants unquestioned obedience and control simply because of its size.
The US better understands people, governments and working together and unless China can change its ways it will always be behind the nation that works best with others. The US is nowhere near perfect, but in comparison to China it is worlds ahead.
No, it is China and Russia who have screwed up by deciding the laws and systems that helped China grow and develop so much should be scrapped for Chinese and Russian rules that stifle their own peoples freedoms and innovation.
Japan has chosen the right side. Russia has dug a hole for itself and looks like it will be a pariah terrorist state for quite some time into the future.
The rules in use have been the result of the work of many nations including China and Russia from decades past. Rather than work with the world they wish to alter the rules so they can dominate others with them, as they control their own populations.
They had the option of continuing to cooperate and prosper but have chosen the path of confrontation and belligerence instead.