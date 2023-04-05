Kishida says he hopes for peaceful resolution of Taiwan issue

Japan hopes for a "peaceful resolution through dialogue" on issues regarding Taiwan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, repeating previous remarks by Japanese officials.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is important, not just to Japan's security, but also to the stability of the entire international community," Kishida told a parliamentary session.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan's defense ministry said Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong was spotted for the first time in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday evening, amid rising tensions over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States.

