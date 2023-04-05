Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP
politics

Kishida says he hopes for peaceful resolution of Taiwan issue

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan hopes for a "peaceful resolution through dialogue" on issues regarding Taiwan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, repeating previous remarks by Japanese officials.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is important, not just to Japan's security, but also to the stability of the entire international community," Kishida told a parliamentary session.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan's defense ministry said Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong was spotted for the first time in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday evening, amid rising tensions over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo