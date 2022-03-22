Kishida to attend G7 summit in Brussels to discuss Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday he will attend a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Brussels later this week to show solidarity in the face of the Ukrainian crisis.

Speaking to reporters, Kishida said he wants to contribute as a member representing Asia at the summit slated for Thursday, saying that Japan strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will take resolute action.

The G7 leaders' meeting will be held in the Belgian capital on the fringes of an emergency summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization amid continuing Russian aggression just outside some of the alliance members' territory. Japan is not a NATO member.

"It's important for the G7 leaders to gather and be united over global issues and to build relations of personal trust," Kishida told reporters.

"With respect to the invasion of Ukraine, we will remain united with the international community and take resolute action to defend the foundation of the international order," he said.

Japan has slapped a slew of sanctions on Russia in close coordination with other G7 members. Russia's Foreign Ministry said Monday it will suspend negotiations toward reaching a postwar peace treaty with Japan, in an apparent reaction to Japan's punitive steps.

"It would be important to share the development (at the G7 summit) as one example of what is happening in Asia," Kishida said, adding that the Russian move is "extremely unjust and totally unacceptable."

The G7 consists of Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

