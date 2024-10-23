LDP admits to funding branches led by scandal-hit members

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday came under fresh scrutiny ahead of a weekend general election after revelations that it had provided funds to local chapters headed by members running without official endorsements due to their involvement in a money scandal.

According to a party source, the LDP allocated 20 million yen to each chapter, regardless of who heads it. However, the practice drew immediate criticism from opposition party leaders, who viewed it as a way to covertly support scandal-hit members running without the LDP's official backing.

The latest development is seen as a blow to the LDP, which has struggled to regain public trust despite its pledge to reform after a scandal involving off-the-book funds amassed by members through fundraising events.

The most recent Kyodo News survey released earlier this week showed that the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito party may fall short of retaining a majority in the 465-member House of Representatives.

Hiroshi Moriyama, the LDP secretary general, insisted that the funds in question have not been provided to candidates running in the election but have been offered to local branches as "activity expenses for the expansion of party strength."

Yoshihiko Noda, who leads the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said, "It's no different from giving official endorsements (to the scandal-related members)."

"The party is fooling voters," he said.

The provision of funds to local chapters for the purpose of expanding party strength is not illegal, but voters could feel betrayed if candidates without LDP support are, in fact, treated in the same way as those who have secured endorsements, an expert on politics said.

Party members not officially endorsed by their party need to run as independents, and cannot receive the same level of financial support enjoyed by official candidates during election campaigning.

However, the sum of 20 million yen is equivalent to the amount an LDP branch with a candidate endorsed by the party received from the headquarters.

It was funded from party subsidies, or taxpayer money, given to each party to promote political activities, according to an LDP official.

The LDP under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is seeking a public mandate shortly after taking office on Oct. 1, decided to withdraw endorsements for 15 members hit by the slush fund scandal that had rocked the LDP over the past year or so.

They include LDP heavyweights who had close ties with the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was popular among conservatives. Ten of them are running in single-seat districts of the election.

The LDP's provision of funds to local chapters was first reported by the Shimbun Akahata, the daily newspaper of the Japanese Communist Party, on Wednesday. The article said the money was distributed after official campaigning for the lower house began on Oct. 15.

Voters in districts where scandal-hit LDP members are running have expressed anger and disappointment.

"I support the policies of the LDP, but I don't want to vote for a candidate who is dishonest," a man in his 60s said.

Another male voter in his 80s said the new leadership "may be desperate to retain power, but this is out of the question," pointing out that the LDP has not ruled out endorsing those who win Sunday's race as independents later.

