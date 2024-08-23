 Japan Today
politics

LDP not to field candidate in Oct 27 upper house by-election

MORIOKA

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided on Saturday not to field its own candidate for a House of Councillors by-election on Oct 27, amid growing speculation that the next prime minister will call a snap election in the near future.

The by-election will be held in Iwate Prefecture to fill the seat of Megumi Hirose, a former LDP lawmaker who resigned from the upper house earlier this month after prosecutors began investigating her for alleged salary fraud involving a secretary.

Shaken by a slush funds scandal revealed late last year, the LDP will elect a new leader to replace Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has announced he will not seek reelection in the party's presidential election on Sept. 27.

As Hirose's misconduct is expected to negatively affect the by-election outcome, the Iwate branch of the LDP has decided that the party should not field a candidate in the run-up to the possible House of Representatives election, lawmakers said.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, meanwhile, has been aiming to field its own candidate in the by-election, sources close to the matter said.

