LDP pushes for revising Constitution to include mention of SDF

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force take part in a drill with U.S. Marines at Higashi Fuji range in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Japan's ruling party agreed Monday it will seek to specifically mention the name of the Self-Defense Forces in a revised Constitution, laying out a list of envisaged key changes ahead of an election to select its new leader who will likely carry them through.

To tackle the divisive issue of amending the supreme law for the first time and end the debate over the constitutionality of the SDF, the Liberal Democratic Party proposed to keep the wording of the war-renouncing Article 9 but add a new section to explain the SDF.

The decision made Monday by the LDP's panel on constitutional reform will have a bearing on whoever wins the next presidential election on Sept. 27, and incumbent Fumio Kishida urged his successor to respect the list.

In the forthcoming race, candidates are expected to make it clear where they stand on revising the U.S.-drafted Constitution that came into force in 1947.

Under Article 9, Japan forever renounces war, declaring that "land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained." The SDF is treated in Japan as an "armed organization" for the defense of the country.

Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, among the 10 or so potential contenders for the LDP race, has underscored the need to change the wording of Article 9 to mention the SDF, rather than adding a new section. The LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito party, meanwhile, has taken a more cautious stance on the article, calling for a thorough discussion.

Kishida, whose current three-year term ends later in the month, said Monday's decision sets the stage for lawmakers to deepen their debate and put a package of proposals to amend the Constitution to a national referendum.

"We must move it all at once," Kishida told party members. As the end of his tenure approaches, he urged the party to compile a list of major points for constitutional reform in August.

Japan sets a high hurdle for any constitutional revision. Any amendment proposal needs to be approved by a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament before it can be put to a national referendum.

Ishiba said Monday he is on the same page with other LDP members over the need to clearly state the SDF in the Constitution. To do so, however, he will continue to call for the deletion of part of Article 9.

When the Constitution is revised, the LDP also wants to state that the government can get greater authority and issue emergency orders without parliamentary approval to respond to natural disasters and other crises.

