Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, is greeted by his Polish host, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, ahead of their talks on regional security, war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperations in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Kishida holds security, business talks in Poland on his way to NATO summit

WARSAW, Poland

The prime ministers of Poland and Japan held talks on Tuesday on security, Russia’s war on Ukraine and the strengthening of business ties.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Warsaw on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania, which borders Poland.

The talks focused on security in the region, where another Polish neighbor, Ukraine, has been fighting for almost 17 months to repel Russia’s invasion, according to Morawiecki’s office. Ukraine has been seeking a timetable for joining NATO.

Japan joined Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Kishida and Morawiecki also discussed strengthening economic ties after a time of stagnation during the pandemic. Poland welcomed a recent large investment by Japanese air-conditioning giant Daikin Industries Ltd. The leaders agreed to increase cooperation in the areas of advanced technologies, cybersecurity, liquified gas and railways.

Kishida also visited Warsaw in March, when he expressed Japan's backing for Poland's military and humanitarian support of Ukraine and announced a special financial program to aid Poland's efforts.

