 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Press conference ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo
Japanese former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the 43-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, speaks at a press conference ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, September 6, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Koizumi announces bid for LDP leadership; promises snap election

1 Comment
By Kentaro Sugiyama and Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Japan's former environment minister and prime ministerial candidate Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday he would call a snap election "at the earliest date possible" if he were to win the ruling party's leadership election this month.

Koizumi also said he would "basically carry over" the economic policies of current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration, if he were to become the country's next leader.

"I'll aim to beef up the underlying strength of the Japanese economy so that growth can be attained even in an era where inflation and higher interest rates co-exist," Koizumi said in a news conference announcing his intention to run in the race.

He said that upon becoming prime minister, he would immediately work on a new economic package to aid small firms and low-income households hit by rising living costs.

The 43-year-old son of charismatic former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, the junior Koizumi is seen as a leading contender in the Sept 27 race to pick the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader, who will become next prime minister due to the party's control of parliament.

He ranked as the most favored candidate to become the next LDP leader in a poll taken by Nikkei newspaper on Aug 21-22, followed by former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Kishida announced last month that he would step down as LDP chief in September, effectively ending a three-year term as leader of the world's fourth-largest economy.

His administration led Japan out of the COVID-19 pandemic with massive fiscal spending and focused on boosting household income by prodding businesses to hike wages.

On monetary policy, Kishida laid the groundwork for the Bank of Japan to phase out its radical monetary stimulus by appointing academic Kazuo Ueda as the bank's governor.

Under Ueda, the BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised borrowing costs to 0.25% in July in a landmark shift away from a decade-long, massive stimulus program.

While Koizumi did not comment on his views on monetary policy, his call for another stimulus package echoed that made by another contender of the LDP race, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Ruling party lawmakers traditionally resort to pledges of big spending packages to lure voters when elections near, a trend that led to a ballooning public debt which, at twice the size of Japan's economy, is the biggest among advanced nations.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

1 Comment
Login to comment

If he gets in we all screwed..

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog