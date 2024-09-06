Koizumi announces bid for LDP leadership; promises snap election

Japanese former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the 43-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, speaks at a press conference ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, September 6, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

By Kentaro Sugiyama and Leika Kihara

Japan's former environment minister and prime ministerial candidate Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday he would call a snap election "at the earliest date possible" if he were to win the ruling party's leadership election this month.

Koizumi also said he would "basically carry over" the economic policies of current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration, if he were to become the country's next leader.

"I'll aim to beef up the underlying strength of the Japanese economy so that growth can be attained even in an era where inflation and higher interest rates co-exist," Koizumi said in a news conference announcing his intention to run in the race.

He said that upon becoming prime minister, he would immediately work on a new economic package to aid small firms and low-income households hit by rising living costs.

The 43-year-old son of charismatic former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, the junior Koizumi is seen as a leading contender in the Sept 27 race to pick the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader, who will become next prime minister due to the party's control of parliament.

He ranked as the most favored candidate to become the next LDP leader in a poll taken by Nikkei newspaper on Aug 21-22, followed by former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Kishida announced last month that he would step down as LDP chief in September, effectively ending a three-year term as leader of the world's fourth-largest economy.

His administration led Japan out of the COVID-19 pandemic with massive fiscal spending and focused on boosting household income by prodding businesses to hike wages.

On monetary policy, Kishida laid the groundwork for the Bank of Japan to phase out its radical monetary stimulus by appointing academic Kazuo Ueda as the bank's governor.

Under Ueda, the BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised borrowing costs to 0.25% in July in a landmark shift away from a decade-long, massive stimulus program.

While Koizumi did not comment on his views on monetary policy, his call for another stimulus package echoed that made by another contender of the LDP race, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Ruling party lawmakers traditionally resort to pledges of big spending packages to lure voters when elections near, a trend that led to a ballooning public debt which, at twice the size of Japan's economy, is the biggest among advanced nations.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.