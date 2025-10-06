Takaichi urged to retract 'work like a workhorse' remark

Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a press conference in Tokyo on Saturday.

Japan's likely next prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, faced calls Monday to retract remarks that people should "work like a workhorse" and that she should also take back her comments about "work-life balance."

A group of lawyers representing victims of karoshi, or death from overwork, said in a statement that her comments were not helpful for a country that has a culture of long and excessive working hours.

The controversial remarks came soon after Takaichi was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday, defeating farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi in a runoff. Japan has been struggling with labor shortages across many sectors due largely to a declining birthrate.

Takaichi, a staunch conservative lawmaker, underscored the need for party renewal, as voter support for the LDP has yet to recover from various scandals and other factors. She told fellow lawmakers, "I will have everyone work like a workhorse."

"I myself will abandon the idea of work-life balance. I will work, work, work, work and work," she said.

In urging Takaichi to retract the "egregious" comments, the statement criticized her for trying to undo the government's recent efforts to create a healthy work environment and for reviving an outdated mentality.

Takaichi is expected to become Japan's first female prime minister later this month after securing approval from parliament. The LDP's ruling coalition with the Komeito party remains the largest force despite being a minority in both chambers.

Bureaucrats in Japan, in particular, are known to work long hours, especially when the Diet is in session, as they need to prepare statements for Cabinet members to read in response to questions by lawmakers in dozens of committee meetings.

The bereaved family of a former official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications who died in 2014 and was later recognized as a victim of overwork expressed outrage and demanded an apology from Takaichi.

"We are furious. She doesn't understand the feelings of people who have lost family members due to overwork. She should apologize," the family said in a separate statement.

Takaichi served as internal affairs minister in 2019, when the official's death was determined to have been linked to overwork.

