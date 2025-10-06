Takaichi urged to retract 'work like a workhorse' remark

Japan's likely next prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, faced calls Monday to retract remarks that people should "work like a workhorse" and that she should also take back her comments about "work-life balance."
A group of lawyers representing victims of karoshi, or death from overwork, said in a statement that her comments were not helpful for a country that has a culture of long and excessive working hours.
The controversial remarks came soon after Takaichi was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday, defeating farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi in a runoff. Japan has been struggling with labor shortages across many sectors due largely to a declining birthrate.
Takaichi, a staunch conservative lawmaker, underscored the need for party renewal, as voter support for the LDP has yet to recover from various scandals and other factors. She told fellow lawmakers, "I will have everyone work like a workhorse."
"I myself will abandon the idea of work-life balance. I will work, work, work, work and work," she said.
In urging Takaichi to retract the "egregious" comments, the statement criticized her for trying to undo the government's recent efforts to create a healthy work environment and for reviving an outdated mentality.
Takaichi is expected to become Japan's first female prime minister later this month after securing approval from parliament. The LDP's ruling coalition with the Komeito party remains the largest force despite being a minority in both chambers.
Bureaucrats in Japan, in particular, are known to work long hours, especially when the Diet is in session, as they need to prepare statements for Cabinet members to read in response to questions by lawmakers in dozens of committee meetings.
The bereaved family of a former official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications who died in 2014 and was later recognized as a victim of overwork expressed outrage and demanded an apology from Takaichi.
"We are furious. She doesn't understand the feelings of people who have lost family members due to overwork. She should apologize," the family said in a separate statement.
Takaichi served as internal affairs minister in 2019, when the official's death was determined to have been linked to overwork.© KYODO
BigP
“Demand an apology”.
Some people are just waiting to hear something that they can use to “demand” an apology.
Let the adult Prime Minister choose herself how she works.
Will_Rendle
BigPToday 06:52 am JST
It was a stupid, vacuous comment and she gave no indication of what she's going to "work, work, work, work and work" on.
u_s__reamer
Fast-off-the-block Takaichi's foot-in-mouth syndrome is incurable and will only get worse. We can expect many more gaffes from this talking head as the job of running the country inevitably strains her "great wisdom and strength" (Trump) and drains her limited acting abilities as a gaslighter on the shaky stage of Japanese politics.
Jay
The fact that Germany - a country where the average full-time work week is capped at just 37.5 hours - has now overtaken Sanae's “work, work, work” Japan economically is absolute proof that her philosophy is garbage. Working harder certainly doesn’t mean being more productive. All that obsessive overwork culture achieves is a burned-out, depressed, overmedicated, and rapidly declining population. Now as Japan continues to slip down goibal GDP rankings, what's left? World leaders in deaths from overwork, plummeting birth rates, and a growing sense of social isolation and apathy.
Countries that value balance, rest, and efficiency over endless grind enjoy higher productivity per hour, stronger economies, healthier citizens, and greater overall happiness. That's the Japan she should be striving for.
alex.dino
Empty promises. What about first listing your achievements during all those years in politics?
Her latest remarks regarding the BOJ indicates she does not understand the situation Japan is in.