Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan's lower house OKs ¥4.47 tril extra budget for FY2019

1 Comment
TOKYO

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an extra budget for the current fiscal year through March to spend 4.47 trillion yen ($41 billion) on accelerating reconstruction from natural disasters.

The supplementary budget is expected to clear the House of Councillors on Thursday for enactment.

The government plans to spend around 2.31 trillion yen on reconstruction from Typhoon Hagibis, which hit wide areas of Japan in October, and other disasters as well as on strengthening infrastructure's disaster resilience.

Among other measures, 384.7 billion yen will finance projects aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses increase their productivity, and 231.8 billion yen is earmarked to procure computers for public elementary and junior high schools.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another "extra-budget"?

This is how many in how many years and how many more can we expect to come?

I mean if i the money will really be used for what they say ......

..... but how much of it will disappear in "dark channels"??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

A Guide to Goshuin: Japanese Shrine and Temple Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Inami

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Going to Karaoke in Japan

GaijinPot Blog