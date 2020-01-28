Japan's lower house OKs ¥4.47 tril extra budget for FY2019

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an extra budget for the current fiscal year through March to spend 4.47 trillion yen ($41 billion) on accelerating reconstruction from natural disasters.
The supplementary budget is expected to clear the House of Councillors on Thursday for enactment.
The government plans to spend around 2.31 trillion yen on reconstruction from Typhoon Hagibis, which hit wide areas of Japan in October, and other disasters as well as on strengthening infrastructure's disaster resilience.
Among other measures, 384.7 billion yen will finance projects aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses increase their productivity, and 231.8 billion yen is earmarked to procure computers for public elementary and junior high schools.© KYODO
klausdorth
Another "extra-budget"?
This is how many in how many years and how many more can we expect to come?
I mean if i the money will really be used for what they say ......
..... but how much of it will disappear in "dark channels"??