Lower house passes antismoking bill

The Japanese lower house on Tuesday passed an antismoking bill, paving the way for its enactment and implementation by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The bill to revise the Health Promotion Law bans indoor smoking at schools, hospitals and public institutions with violations resulting in fines. Japan is among countries rated poorly over its tobacco control policies by the World Health Organization.

But the bill drew controversy as the government has largely relaxed the requirements for exemptions on indoor smoking restrictions at eateries amid opposition from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, whose members have strong ties to the tobacco and restaurant industries.

Under the bill, smoking is prohibited at eateries, offices and hotels in principle but they are allowed to set up special rooms for exclusive use by smokers where no food or drink will be served.

Eateries with customer seating areas of up to 100 square meters and capital of up to 50 million yen are exempted from smoking ban and are not required to set up separate smoking areas if they display a sigh in front of the buildings indicating they are a smoking space.

The bill also restricts the use of heat-not-burn tobacco products by requiring eateries to set up special smoking rooms if they want to allow their customers to smoke while they dine.

The government and the ruling party have decided to extend the current Diet session through Wednesday to enact the bill in the upper house and put it into force in April 2020.

