COVID-19 INFORMATION
A woman walks past a store in a shopping district in Tokyo. Photo: AP/File, Eugene Hoshiko
Lower house passes bill allowing delayed pension payout

TOKYO

Japan's lower house passed a bill Tuesday revising the pension law, allowing people to start receiving benefits as late as age 75, with the rapidly aging country seeking to let more seniors stay in or join the labor market.

The current law on the country's public pension scheme sets the payout age at 65 in principle, though it allows people to start receiving benefits between 60 and 70. The bill expands that age band to 60 to 75.

For every month people delay the start, their benefits will be increased by 0.7 percent. That means if someone starts receiving their pension from age 75, the monthly amount will be 84 percent more than when if they started at 65.

The bill, which is expected to pass the upper house during the ongoing Diet session through June, also calls for a review of the system of reduction in payments from the employee pension program for working seniors with certain levels of income amid criticism it has demotivated seniors from joining the workforce.

Under the current system, people aged 60 to 64 whose monthly wage is more than 280,000 yen are subjected to the reduction, but the bill raises that amount to more than 470,000 yen, the same level as those aged 65 or older.

More part-time workers and other nonregular workers will be able to enroll in the employee pension program under the envisioned law, as the bill expands the scope of eligibility by requiring companies with smaller workforces to participate.

At present, companies with 501 or more employees must enroll in the program. The bill would lower the threshold to 101 employees in October 2022 and 51 in October 2024.

allowing people to start receiving benefits as late as age 75,

"Allowing"

Oh goodie, we're "allowed" to slave away until we die.

Thank you government for "allowing" that.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

They’re hoping you’ll be dead by 75...

6 ( +6 / -0 )

What about foreigners living in japan here ?? My country people don’t live till 75 years... :( .. my pension money also gone

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Never let a crisis go to waste, good timing slipping this under the radar at this time. If you parse this, "allowing" means keep working, paying into the system and hopefully for the gov receive benefits for a shorter period of time and "More part-time workers and other nonregular workers will be able to enroll in the employee pension program under the envisioned law" means trying to rope more, young, non-salaried workers into paying into the plan.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Allowed. What have we citizens allowed from our governments? Allowed? Let them eat cake all over again.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I was just trying to work out how long you'd have to live to benefit from deferring or not deferring your pension. However, Excel tells me that 1.007 to the power 120 (an increase of 0.7% a month for 10 years) is 2.309, an increase of 131%, not 84%. An 84% increase in 120 months is more like 0.5% a month.

I suspect it's still best to get as much free time as possible as early as possible when you are genki.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The government are moving the goalposts, changing the rules before the match has ended.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

My advice is retire and grab the money as fast as you can.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

