Japan's lower house passes contentious LGBT understanding bill

Japan's more powerful lower house passed a contentious bill on Tuesday to promote understanding of sexual minorities, paving the way for enacting the legislation by the end of the current parliamentary session through next week.

The bill had passed through a committee of the House of Representatives last Friday after a single day of deliberations, an unusual occurrence.

Following the approval of the lower house of parliament with the backing of the ruling bloc and some opposition parties, the LGBT bill is expected to clear the House of Councillors, or upper house, as early as Friday, lawmakers said.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and its junior coalition partner Komeito had accepted several proposals from opposition parties and incorporated them into the original version of the bill, mapped out by the ruling camp.

Conservative LDP lawmakers, who uphold traditional family values such as the role of women in giving birth and raising children, had opposed the bill but took into account Kishida's desire to secure its passage during the Diet session scheduled to close June 21.

Japan lags behind the other Group of Seven advanced nations in terms of legal protections for sexual minorities.

Pressure had been mounting both at home and abroad for Japan to put the legislation into effect to foster a better understanding of sexual minorities ahead of the G-7 summit that wrapped up on May 21 in Kishida's constituency of Hiroshima.

As Japan lacks laws prohibiting discrimination against LGBT individuals and legalizing same-sex marriage or civil unions, the bill describes public understanding of the diversity of sexual orientation and gender identity as "not necessarily sufficient."

One of the most controversial aspects of the bill is a clause stipulating, "All citizens can live with peace of mind," which has been lambasted by critics for prioritizing safeguarding the rights of the majority in society rather than sexual minorities.

In the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021, cross-party lawmakers sought to pass the LGBT legislation, but the conservative wing of the LDP eventually hampered the submission of the bill to parliament.

After months of negotiations between ruling and opposition parties earlier this year, the revised version of the 2021 draft bill was introduced to the Diet on May 18, one day before the three-day G-7 summit kicked off in Japan's western city.

© KYODO