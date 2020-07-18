Japan's main opposition leader eager to merge with smaller party

The leader of Japan's main opposition party expressed eagerness Friday to realize a merger with a smaller party to create a "powerful" force capable of toppling the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying progress has been made.

Yukio Edano, who leads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is striving to create a new party with the Democratic Party for the People amid growing speculation that a lower house election may come as early as this fall.

"It is a difficult judgement to make but we have been making certain progress," Edano said at a meeting of CDPJ lawmakers, who later approved the merger plan.

"There are two major challenges -- living up to the expectations and trust of people here who have supported (the party) for nearly three years since its establishment and creating a powerful opposition party that can replace the administration," Edano said.

The two opposition parties have been eyeing a merger for some time and have formed a joint parliamentary group in the Diet to counter the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

The merger plan comes as some lawmakers speculate that Abe, capitalizing on a fractured opposition, will dissolve the House of Representatives for an election before the terms of current members expire in October 2021.

Initial talks between the CDPJ and the Democratic Party for the People broke down in January after they failed to bridge their differences over the merger process and a new party name.

The CDPJ, in particular, wanted to be the surviving party, an idea rejected by its counterpart.

But a turning point came on Wednesday when the CDPJ made a fresh set of proposals to the Democratic Party for the People. According to the proposals, both parties will disband and create a new party with its leader picked in an election. The party will retain the CDPJ's name but will be called the Democratic Party for short.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, has sounded positive about the newly proposed merger process.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Tamaki will accept the new name after he said it should be decided in a "democratic way." The leader has called for a merger on an equal footing and a party name other than the CDPJ.

