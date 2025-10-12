 Japan Today
Yoshihiko Noda, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan Image: REUTERS file
politics

Japan's main opposition party head signals openness to unite on PM vote

2 Comments
TOKYO

The leader of Japan's Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan signaled his readiness Sunday to make policy concessions to field a unified opposition candidate against the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in an upcoming prime ministerial vote.

Yoshihiko Noda said on a TV program that he is eager to enter "discussions with some flexibility" to settle differences, urging Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, to show a similar openness.

Noda's remarks came days after the Komeito party on Friday announced its intention to end its coalition with the LDP, breaking up a 26-year partnership that has played a key role in Japan's political landscape since its formation in 1999.

The withdrawal of Komeito, which has criticized the ruling party's handling of a slush funds scandal, could prevent Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who became LDP president on Oct 4, from becoming Japan's first female prime minister.

Tamaki, however, has cited differences with the CDPJ on security and energy as major obstacles to coordination. Noda, a former prime minister, and Tamaki formerly belonged to the same party but later diverged.

Noda said that if Tamaki aims to become prime minister the "ability to unify others is essential" and avoiding efforts to find common ground is "not a responsible attitude," in a warning to his former colleague whose party has gained traction in recent elections.

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito, meanwhile, has mentioned the possibility of limited electoral cooperation with opposition candidates such as those from the CDPJ in future national elections, while pledging to maintain policy dialogue with the LDP.

As for the parliamentary vote for prime minister, expected to be held later this month, Saito has said his party's lawmakers will cast their ballots for him. He has not clarified how Komeito would vote if no one wins in the first round and the election goes to a runoff.

The LDP is the biggest single force in the powerful House of Representatives and will continue to form a minority government unless it can join up with at least two relatively large opposition parties.

In selecting the prime minister, a candidate is required to win a majority of votes in each chamber of parliament. If no candidate secures a majority in the first round of voting, a runoff is held between the top two contenders and the one with the most votes is chosen.

The LDP lost its majority in the House of Councillors in an election on July 20, prompting Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in September to announce that he will step down. In Japan, the choice of the lower house takes precedence in selecting the prime minister.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
The opposition parties must have a clear coherent policy manifesto for stable government.

It is all very well having a protest vote,

However, the importance of being able to form a government, needs a solid economic industrial policy strategy for reform, a Prime Minster that is going to bring confidence, strengthen the need to tackle depopulation.

Reform lopsided employment, where literally two employees can be completing identical tasks yet paid difunctionally.

Unity in opposition, at present is a shambolic.

Sorry, that is how I feel.

I in part blame Yoshihiko Noda  shambles opposition for Sanae Takaichi steady rise to political prominence.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Aso is not feeling so cocky now.

I would like to see LDP given a bloody nose for all their high and mighty disgusting and at times completely stupid behavior.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

