Japan's main opposition party criticizes Takaichi for poor grasp of Taiwan issue

The leader of Japan's main opposition party on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for what he described as "rather rash" remarks about Japan's response to a Taiwan contingency, as the comments have grown into a bilateral diplomatic spat.

"She said too much, and (as a result) relations between Japan and China are now in a very difficult situation," Yoshihiko Noda, a former prime minister who heads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said during a party meeting in Nagasaki Prefecture.

"It is an unwritten rule that the prime minister, who is the commander-in-chief of the Self-Defense Forces, should not make specific remarks carelessly," Noda said.

Earlier in the day, Satoshi Honjo, policy chief of the CDPJ, also rapped Takaichi for not demonstrating adequate understanding of Japan's security arrangements after she irked China with her remarks.

He said Takaichi "does not have an adequate understanding of the security legislation," which under certain situations, including that of a "survival-threatening situation," allows the country to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Takaichi used the phrase during a parliamentary session earlier this month, saying a Chinese military attack on Taiwan could present a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, possibly leading it to act under its right to collective self-defense.

Her comments were interpreted as indicating the government could authorize the Self-Defense Forces to take action in support of the United States if China were to impose a maritime blockade on Taiwan or engage in other forms of coercion.

Communist-led China and democratic Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 following a civil war. Beijing regards the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Honjo also said on a TV program that Takaichi, who took office on Oct. 21, lacks sufficient awareness of the importance Beijing places on the Taiwan issue. It calls the issue "the core of China's core interests."

Norihisa Tamura, a senior lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said on the same program that Takaichi "acknowledges she has failed to fully explain the background" and "she will refrain from making such remarks in the future."

China has demanded that Takaichi retract the comments, raising concern that Beijing could escalate its response depending on how she reacts, in addition to Friday's advisory urging its citizens to avoid visiting Japan.

Tamura, meanwhile, lambasted Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian for apparently saying on social media that Takaichi's "dirty neck" must be cut off for getting involved, insisting the post "encourages terrorism and is inappropriate."

"How the Chinese government will judge this is key. If it takes no action, we will be forced to respond accordingly," Tamura said, as many ruling lawmakers have pushed Takaichi's Cabinet to take a firm stance, including taking steps to expel Xue.

