Main opposition party to focus on fighting rising prices, expanding free education

Japan's main opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, says it will focus on fighting rising prices, expanding free education and creating a security policy from the public's perspective ahead of the upper house race this summer.

CDPJ chief Kenta Izumi on Wednesday announced the three pillars of policy, aimed at protecting people's livelihood, as the opposition parties gear up to face the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito party in the House of Councillors election, expected to be held in July.

The CDPJ will compile its campaign pledges as early as next month based on the three policy pillars, Izumi said.

"We must think about security not just from the standpoint of the state but from that of ordinary citizens," Izumi said at a press conference, adding, "We will create security policies from the perspective of ordinary citizens."

The party seeks to strengthen measures to deal with the depreciation of the yen after it plunged to 20-year lows against the U.S. dollar, fueling concerns of higher import prices for resource-poor Japan.

The party also pledged to take steps to prevent a further rise in gasoline and wheat prices and halve the consumption tax rate to 5 percent as a temporary measure to ease the impact of rising prices.

It also wants to raise the hourly minimum wage to 1,500 yen ($12) in steps from the current average of 930 yen, and provide a 10,000 yen subsidy for people in rental accommodation.

In the education field, the party calls for free meals at elementary and junior high schools and making high school and university tuition free.

It also seeks to extend subsidies to households with children until they graduate high school and eliminate a cap on their income.

On the security policy, the party kept its distance from the LDP's proposal of doubling the country's defense spending to the amount equivalent to or more than 2 percent of its gross domestic product, saying it will not set a specific target and instead secure spending through an accumulation of the necessary budget.

