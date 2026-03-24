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Motegi to attend G7 meeting of foreign ministers in France

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TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday he will attend a two-day meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers later this week in France amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The main topics of the meeting from Thursday are likely to be the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran and the Russia-Ukraine war. Motegi is expected to reiterate Japan's position of condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf states, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"We'll hold talks to bring the situation under control at an early date and reaffirm cooperation on ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and on energy security," Motegi said at a press conference.

The G7 group includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

Motegi also said as the only Asian member of the G7 he wants to exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, which is of great importance to Japan due to China's growing influence there.

© KYODO

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