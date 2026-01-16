Japan's new opposition party named Centrist Reform Alliance

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda (L) and Komeito party head Tetsuo Saito announce the name of their new political party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, in Tokyo on Friday.

Japan's new political party created by the largest opposition force and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's former coalition partner is called the Centrist Reform Alliance, their leaders said Friday, ahead of an election expected next month.

The new party brings together House of Representatives lawmakers from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, which ended its 26-year partnership with the LDP in October, to fight as a centrist bloc against the ruling conservative coalition in a snap election likely to be held on Feb. 8.

CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda, a former prime minister, and Komeito head Tetsuo Saito agreed to form the new party Thursday, vowing to aim for a centrist realignment to combat what they called a rightward shift under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a known national security hawk. Noda and Saito are likely to jointly lead the new party.

The two parties will continue, for the time being, to exist in their original form in the House of Councillors, Saito said earlier.

At a press conference, Noda said the new party's policies will be announced Monday, adding that they will include an "ordinary citizens first" platform to alleviate difficulties from Japan's rising cost of living.

The new party will seek to address voters' concern over rising prices following Takaichi's decision to dissolve the lower house shortly after this year's ordinary parliamentary session convenes on Jan. 23 for a snap election that will delay the passing of bills to ease public pain from inflation outpacing wage growth.

Under the arrangement, lawmakers that Komeito had planned to field in lower house constituencies are expected to withdraw, with its candidates to be placed higher on proportional representation lists, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Centrist Reform Alliance could alter the calculus of the election expected to be called amid high poll ratings for Takaichi's Cabinet, as the LDP long received campaign support from Komeito's back and Japan's largest lay Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai.

The backing is estimated to be able to pull in around 10,000 to 20,000 votes in each single-seat constituency. With the CDPJ supported by Japan's biggest umbrella group for labor unions, the new party could have a strong base to compete.

The CDPJ holds 148 seats in the lower house, while Komeito has 24, for a combined total of 172. The LDP and its junior coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party hold a razor-thin majority of 233 seats in the 465-member chamber.

