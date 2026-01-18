 Japan Today
politics

Japan's new opposition party unveils pledges to fight 'divisive' politics

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's new opposition party, the Centrist Reform Alliance, unveiled Monday its policy principles ahead of a likely February snap election, with pledges to ease cost-of-living pressures and offer an alternative to "divisive" politics.

The positions "reflect a centrist approach aimed at moving from divisive, confrontational politics to one of coexistence and inclusion," Jun Azumi, secretary general of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, whose lawmakers are expected to join the new party, said at a press conference.

The principles include a "citizens first" approach to improve ordinary people's lives amid rising inflation, the pursuit of "sustainable economic growth," a "new model for social security systems" and "ongoing reforms of politics and electoral systems."

The Centrist Reform Alliance is expected to unite House of Representatives lawmakers from the CDPJ and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's longtime former coalition partner, the Komeito party. It ended its 26-year alliance with the LDP shortly before Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi became premier.

With national defense seen as a key hurdle to cooperation due to Komeito backing a 2014 reinterpretation of the war-renouncing Constitution that allows Japan the limited use of collective self-defense, the document stated that the new party will pursue a "realistic" policy on diplomacy and defense.

A second press conference by the parties' policy chiefs later Monday would provide more details on national defense and nuclear energy policy, among other issues, Azumi said.

Amid high approval ratings for her cabinet, Takaichi, a national security hawk, has expressed her plans to call a snap election.

It is likely to be held on Feb 8, with Takaichi expected to dissolve the lower chamber on Friday.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

