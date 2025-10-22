 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
politics

Takaichi to make diplomatic debut at ASEAN meetings

0 Comments
TOKYO

Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is arranging to make her diplomatic debut at Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings this weekend, government sources said Tuesday.

Takaichi, Japan's first female leader, plans to meet her Malaysian counterpart and ASEAN chair Anwar Ibrahim in bilateral talks. She is expected to announce the provision of defense equipment to Malaysia under the Official Security Assistance framework, according to the sources.

Japan's security aid program was launched in 2023 to provide defense equipment to like-minded countries. Malaysia was chosen as one of the first recipients, along with countries such as the Philippines and Fiji.

The Japanese government places high importance on relations with nations in Southeast Asia, where key sea lanes are located and economic growth continues.

With China's maritime assertiveness intensifying in the Indo-Pacific, Japan wants to promote a free and open international order based on the rule of law with ASEAN nations, the sources said.

This year Malaysia received surveillance drones in September and rescue boats in October from Japan to strengthen its maritime security capabilities.

Takaichi is also arranging a summit meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines during her trip to Malaysia.

On the multilateral side, she plans to take part in the Japan-ASEAN summit and a summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community, a decarbonization cooperation framework launched by Japan.

Takaichi is likely to return home in the middle of the three-day ASEAN events to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in Japan Monday as part of an Asian tour.

The new prime minister is also scheduled to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which begins on Oct. 31 in South Korea.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Niihama Taiko Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21-27)

GaijinPot Blog

Kurama Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 of the Coolest Movie Locations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Undateable Male Professions in Japan: Bartenders, Hairdressers & More

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Kaki Recipe: Halloween Persimmon Fruit Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

21 Amazing Japanese Skincare Products to Minimize Pores

Savvy Tokyo