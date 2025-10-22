Takaichi to make diplomatic debut at ASEAN meetings

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is arranging to make her diplomatic debut at Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings this weekend, government sources said Tuesday.

Takaichi, Japan's first female leader, plans to meet her Malaysian counterpart and ASEAN chair Anwar Ibrahim in bilateral talks. She is expected to announce the provision of defense equipment to Malaysia under the Official Security Assistance framework, according to the sources.

Japan's security aid program was launched in 2023 to provide defense equipment to like-minded countries. Malaysia was chosen as one of the first recipients, along with countries such as the Philippines and Fiji.

The Japanese government places high importance on relations with nations in Southeast Asia, where key sea lanes are located and economic growth continues.

With China's maritime assertiveness intensifying in the Indo-Pacific, Japan wants to promote a free and open international order based on the rule of law with ASEAN nations, the sources said.

This year Malaysia received surveillance drones in September and rescue boats in October from Japan to strengthen its maritime security capabilities.

Takaichi is also arranging a summit meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines during her trip to Malaysia.

On the multilateral side, she plans to take part in the Japan-ASEAN summit and a summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community, a decarbonization cooperation framework launched by Japan.

Takaichi is likely to return home in the middle of the three-day ASEAN events to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in Japan Monday as part of an Asian tour.

The new prime minister is also scheduled to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which begins on Oct. 31 in South Korea.

