Kishida, wife maintain closeness despite long distance

Yuko Kishida, Japan's new first lady, ensures she stays in close contact with her husband Fumio despite their long-distance cross-country relationship.
With his 57-year-old wife usually residing in her hometown of Hiroshima, the new prime minister says they have only spent one third of their married life together. The marriage was an arranged one, with their first date at a disco called Maharaja.
In the more than 30 years they have been together, Kishida says he has never won an argument with his wife. She says that although he fails to give her anniversary gifts, "he has a good heart."
Yuko, who graduated from Hiroshima Jogakuin Senior High School, known for its English program, already has experience on the world stage. When her husband was foreign minister and chairing a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in Hiroshima in 2016, she wore a kimono and entertained the ministers' wives.
During the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election campaign, Yuko came to Tokyo with their eldest son Shotaro, who also works as his father's secretary, to demonstrate her support. The three appeared in an Instagram video that helped to soften the politician's staid image.
When her husband was elected LDP leader on Sept. 29, Yuko celebrated with him by serving his favorite dish, Hiroshima-style "okonomiyaki" pancakes. "It is always amazingly delicious, but today it was so delicious I'll never forget it," Kishida tweeted.© KYODO
Jim
Sums it up!
Pukey2
Oh god, here starts all the PR and propaganda. Heard all this before when Suga became 'prime minister'.
Yep, it wouldn't be complete without a sentence like that thrown in.
Reckless
Sounds like a traditional Japanese marriage.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
first date at a disco called Maharaja.
Um, Monty Python comes to mind. Could become a great TV Hiroshima Drama.
didou
It sums up. From the article, I can guess they actually have a very distant relationship, and have not done much together except some social duties.
The article just tries to give a positive image
GdTokyo
He doesn't have to deal with her nagging him and she doesn't have to deal with his "indiscretions"....
Yubaru
Puff piece!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
She seems quite beautiful Deep sensitive eyes. Nice figure. Perfect second in command I think.
blue
That's J-love and romance for ya.
During the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election campaign, Yuko came to Tokyo with their eldest son Shotaro, who also works as his father's secretary, to demonstrate her support.
Fumio Kishida II coming at a PM residence near you in 2040.
Agree. Brings back memories of Gasu's morning squats and Abe's rabu-rabu relationship with Akki.
The rich and powerful live a soooo exciting live, one can only envy them.
Cricky
This is a very sad story.
Bob Macaroni
Sounds like an awful marriage. Wonder who the bit/bits on the side are?