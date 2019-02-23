Okinawa to hold referendum on controversial U.S. base move

Residents of Okinawa go to the polls Sunday in a closely watched referendum on the controversial relocation of a U.S. military base to a remote part of the island.
The vote is seen as highly symbolic but is also non-binding, raising questions about what effect it will have, even if opponents of the move, including Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki, prevail.
The ballot will ask residents whether they support a plan to reclaim land at a remote coastal site for the relocation of the Futenma base from its current location in a heavily-populated part of Okinawa.
The referendum was initially planned as a yes-no vote on the move, but a "neither" option was added after several cities with close ties to the central government threatened to boycott the vote.
Although the referendum is not legally binding, "it is significant that people in Okinawa can express their will through the vote," said Jun Shimabukuro, a professor at Ryukyu University in Okinawa. "It can be a test to gauge if democracy is working in Japan."
The relocation of Futenma to Nago, 50 kilometers away, was first agreed in 1996, but the plan has long been stalled in part over local opposition.
The Futenma base has stoked tension with local residents over problems ranging from noise and military accidents to crime involving base residents.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government says the relocation will address those concerns, but many in Okinawa want the base relocated elsewhere in Japan.
They argue that the region bears a disproportionate burden when it comes to hosting U.S. military troops in the country.
Okinawa accounts for less than one percent of Japan's total land area, but hosts more than half of the approximately 47,000 American military personnel stationed in Japan.
Anti-base rallies have been staged daily in Okinawa since campaigning for the referendum began in mid-February.
But the vote has not stopped reclamation work at Nago, with construction workers continuing to shovel dirt into the ocean offshore with bulldozers.
"We hope the referendum will boost the momentum of our fight," demonstrator Masaru Shiroma told AFP, as more than 100 fellow activists tried to block trucks entering the construction site on Friday.
"The government is making a fool out of Okinawa," he added. "Our fight will continue even after the referendum, and will go on until the government gives up the plan."
Polling stations opened in most parts of Okinawa at 7 a.m., though some more remote parts of the chain of subtropical islands started voting earlier in the week.
The ballot closes at 8 p.m. with exit polls expected soon after and official results from as early as midnight.
Okinawa's governor is required to "respect" the vote's outcome if it is approved by at least a quarter of eligible voters -- around 290,000 votes.
Tamaki has urged residents to turn out and cast their "precious votes" in the poll.
A opinion poll by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper this week found 59 percent of people in Okinawa oppose the reclamation while 16 percent support it.
The survey also found 80 percent of respondents want Abe's government to respect the results.
But there has been little sign Abe's government will shift course if the vote goes against the move, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga saying there were no plans to halt the relocation regardless of the outcome.
Japan's military alliance with the United States is seen as a key partnership, and Okinawa's location near Taiwan has long been viewed as having huge strategic importance for U.S. forward positioning in Asia.© 2019 AFP
13 Comments
Login to comment
kurisupisu
The majority of Okinawans do not want the US bases,yet,there they are-democracy Japanese style......
Schopenhauer
If I live on Okinawa, I will support the base since my livelihood (economy) is more important than noises and other hazards. I will put up with them for my income. Those who are against may not have anxieties about their jobs and livelihood. Democracy is fine but job (Okinawa economy) is more important. Think how hard it is to be poor.
Yubaru
Personally speaking, the only thing to really pay attention to here is not the results, that is a foregone conclusion given the options on the ballot, is just how many people actually turn out.
I voted "yes", as being pragmatic about the situation I want to see Futenma closed, and all the other bases that will close after as well. All located in the most congested areas of the island. No matter the outcome, the government will continue the landfill off of Camp Schwab.
I don't want to wait for another 30 years for Futenma to close! And that is what it will take if the current landfill gets stopped!
sensei258
This is a complete waste of time. The Okinawans have been "expressing their will" about this issue for quite some time.
Yubaru
Not to mention that Japan needs to protect it's southern border as well, and having the US assist makes a huge difference!
Anti-base folks live their lives in utopia dancing around a campfire singing kumbaya, and fail to acknowledge or accept the strategic location that Okinawa is located. They deflect, obfuscate, and change the discussion, but CAN NOT answer the question about security issues. They keep their heads in the sand!
japan4life
Regardless of your position on the Henoko Relocation issue, I encourage you to read this article that appears in the Online Asahi Newspaper in English.
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201902230024.html
Steven C. Schulz
In 2017, more than 25 million people voted for the government parties, whose platform includes relocation.
It would be anti-democratic to let 1 million Okinawans dictate policy for the whole of Japan.
tinawatanabe
They are Koreans, Chinese, and their sympathizers.
tinawatanabe
Asahi is no longer Japanese controlled paper.
Will Goode
I think the Government is doing the right thing moving the base to a less populated area, and in a few years the matter will be forgotten.
kurisupisu
The reason the bases are there is because Okinawa is distant from Honshu!
The Avenger
Okinawa should be never treated as "Shield against China".
pessimist87
@Yubaru
I don't think you will live for another 30 years anyway, so don't worry.