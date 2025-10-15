 Japan Today
The leaders of Japan's three major opposition parties met to seek a unified candidate to take on the ruling party's Sanae Takaichi to become the next prime minister Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
politics

Japan's opposition sees 'gaps' as they seek united front in PM race

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's top three opposition leaders met on Wednesday to seek a unified candidate for prime minister in their bid to oust the ruling party from power, only to find there were still "gaps" between them.

The attempted opposition realignment has so far prevented Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), from becoming Japan's first woman prime minister.

The opposition leaders met in Tokyo but Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the third-largest Democratic Party for the People (DPP), said he noticed policy differences remained on issues such as defence and the use of nuclear energy.

"I felt there are gaps," Tamaki, who has been nominated as a possible opposition candidate for prime minister, told a news conference.

Japan fell into political limbo last week after the Komeito party, the LDP's junior partner, left the ruling coalition after 26 years.

The breakup means that the top three opposition parties together have more legislative votes than the LDP.

The LDP, which has governed almost non-stop since 1955, is still the largest party but needs to work with others to build a majority needed to pass bills and name the next prime minister.

Takaichi was elected as the new LDP president this month after her predecessor Shigeru Ishiba quit, in the wake of the LDP losing its majority in both houses of parliament, and needs the approval of lawmakers to become premier.

Ishiba remains in office for now, although he is no longer head of the LDP.

The next legislative session is slated for Tuesday, when the LDP wants to have a vote to replace him as premier.

However, opposition parties are pushing to delay the vote, Japanese media reported.

Yoshihiko Noda, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition group, has said "this is a once-in-a-decade chance for a change of government".

Takaichi has extended an olive branch to the DPP's Tamaki and other opposition groups in a bid to find new partners.

She told reporters she had asked Tamaki on Wednesday for his help to become the next prime minister, stressing the similarities between their parties.

"Whether that's diplomacy, security, energy and economy, I believe we share many similarities," she said after meeting Tamaki. "I wanted to reaffirm my wish to work together in various arenas."

Takaichi also met with Japan Innovation Party chief Hirofumi Yoshimura and the two agreed to begin talks on forming a possible coalition.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

So who will be the alternatives candidate for PM now?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I am sure Japan’s LDP opposition parties only ambition is to be the opposition. In that way they get to pick up lucrative fat salaries without the responsibility of having to actually address Japan’s myriad of problems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

