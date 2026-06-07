Japan's outreach to Russia raises concerns ahead of G7 summit

Japan's recent efforts to maintain dialogue with Russia have sparked concerns among some European partners ahead of next week's Group of Seven summit, highlighting tensions between diplomatic engagement and the West's campaign to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Diplomatic sources said several European countries have questioned Tokyo over contacts with Moscow after Japan sent government officials and business representatives to Russia last month despite ongoing G7 sanctions.

Senior officials from Japan's foreign and trade ministries, accompanied by executives from the Japan Business Federation, met counterparts at Russia's economic development and industry ministries during a two-day visit beginning May 26.

The inquiries reflect concerns that closer ties with Russia could undermine Japan's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" based on the rule of law and send what one government official called the "wrong message" to the international community.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi defended the contacts, saying last week that communication remains important even during periods of strained relations.

G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed support for Ukraine in March and pledged to maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions.

Japan has backed those efforts, announcing on May 29 a $14.7 million contribution to a NATO-led framework under which member countries purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, with the proceeds being used to procure nonlethal equipment.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa said the talks were intended to protect the assets of Japanese companies operating in Russia. One ministry official described the discussions as "practical and constructive."

Some Japanese politicians have also called for better ties with Moscow amid concerns over energy security.

Muneo Suzuki, a House of Councillors lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited Russia in early May and discussed the possibility of resuming foreign ministerial talks.

According to Suzuki, Russian officials said progress would require Japan to take concrete steps away from what Moscow regards as a hostile policy.

Motegi has said no political-level meetings with Russia are currently planned.

At the G7 summit in France starting June 15, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to reaffirm Japan's support for Ukraine and seek to ease European concerns over Tokyo's outreach to Moscow.

© KYODO