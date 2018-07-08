Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Abe cancels overseas trip to deal with flood aftermath

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has canceled an overseas trip from Wednesday that would have taken him to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, after torrential rains killed more than 100 people in western Japan, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Separately, ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters after meeting Abe on Monday that cancelling the trip was "unavoidable" in view of the disaster, which inundated large swaths of western Japan, Kyodo news agency said.

Abe had planned to visit Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt before returning to Japan on July 18. Instead, later in the week, he will visit the flood-hit region.

