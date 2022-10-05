Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Kishida appoints eldest son as his executive secretary

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has appointed his eldest son as an executive secretary to him, the government said Tuesday, triggering a backlash from the opposition bloc.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference that the appointment of Shotaro Kishida, 31, was decided based on "the person's personality and insight" and "the idea of putting the right person in the right place."

The move came as public support ratings for Kishida's cabinet have plunged recently, while he marked the first anniversary of taking office on Tuesday.

Kishida has faced a series of setbacks, such as suspicious relations between lawmakers of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the notorious Unification Church, a controversial state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, as well as rising prices.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, criticized the prime minister, telling reporters that Kishida "has just shown favoritism toward relatives."

Shotaro Kishida, a former employee of Japan's Mitsui & Co, has worked as a secretary at his father's office since March 2020.

Undoubtedly, nobody in DaiNippon can executive secretary like Shotaro.

Nepotism has a way of overcoming notions of democracy and meritocracy.

The political class is so out of touch with reality, they don't even realize how actions like this appear to normal people.

