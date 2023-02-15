Kishida pledges to boost child-rearing budget to 4% of GDP

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Wednesday to boost Japan's budget for child-rearing to 4 percent of the country's gross domestic product to tackle the falling birthrate, but he did not elaborate on how to secure the costs.
During a parliamentary session, Kishida said Japan's expenditures for policies designed to support children and families reached 2 percent of GDP in the fiscal year ending March 2021, and the government is aiming to "double the amount."
Although Kishida has expressed eagerness to double spending to fight the declining birthrate, saying that focusing on child policies is this year's most pressing agenda item, he had stopped short of clarifying the basis for trying to achieve the goal.
Japan's public expenditures related to family support stood at around 10 trillion yen in fiscal 2020, accounting for 2.01 percent of GDP in the year, underscoring that the country has lagged behind developed European economies.
Sweden spent 3.46 percent, Britain 2.98 percent and France 2.81 percent of their GDPs on child care, according to data released in fiscal 2018 by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research in Tokyo.
In his speech during an ordinary parliamentary session that started last month, Kishida warned that Japan is "on the brink" of losing its social function against a backdrop of the country's rapidly declining birthrate.
But it remains uncertain how Kishida has been attempting to procure the budget for family support, fueling speculation that his government will carry out large-scale tax hikes to finance the costs.
The number of babies born in Japan is set to drop to a record low for a seventh straight year in 2022, falling below 800,000 for the first time since the government began compiling statistics on births in 1899, official data showed late last year.
Japan's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime -- also decreased by 0.03 percentage point to 1.30 in 2021 from the previous year, down for the sixth consecutive year.
Meanwhile, asked by an opposition lawmaker at the parliamentary session on Wednesday about a legal revision to enable married couples to use different surnames, Kishida, head of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, said, "I have never said I oppose" the system.
While Japan's Civil Code requires a married couple to share a surname, the vast majority of couples who register their marriage in the nation choose the husband's family name. Many LDP lawmakers have voiced opposition to the legal change.
Japanese conservatives, who typically cherish traditional values, such as the role of women in giving birth and raising children, are opposed to separate surnames, arguing that the move might impact family unity.
The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women has recommended that Japan introduce reform to the system.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Japan has first birth decline in 1989, it takes Japan 33 years to finally only proposed necessary budget, policy and program needed to solve this problem?
https://www.prb.org/resources/japans-demographic-future/
SAME#
The issue is not only the cost associated with child birth and child rearing and education, it is also the mindset where men typically do nothing, except taking 1 day off on the day of the birth and women are expected to stop working for at least a year (as it's hard to secure a daycare spot outside of the April start of school year) and then go back to work And take care of the kid(s) AND take care of household chores.
There should be more balance between men and women in terms of work and household/kids duties.
This is not rocket science, just follow what the rest of the world is doing.
And also some daycares/schools are asking too much from parents with meetings, preparation of activities , bentos etc...Some are better than others of course but it should be made easier everywhere.
Politik Kills
Throwing money at the problem is not going to solve it. It’s a deeply societal issue that needs changing of social behaviours and expectations.
Yubaru
They shouldn't be lawmakers if they don't listen to their constituencies. Not to mention that these idiots fail to accept the fact that something like 50% of marriages end up in divorce anyway, and it's got nothing to do with which "surname" is used! Hypocrites!
irreconcilable
I hope it's just lip service. They already got the military 2% money so it would make sense to talk like he wants to do this. If he could get another 4% on the children's backs, the ones who must defend the ldp's twisted will, it seems like money that could easily be reappropriated if there was a fabricated need.
KazukoHarmony
PM Kishida apparently began emphasizing increased spending for family support (from some mysterious budget) only after he was criticized for his moves to extend the Tohoko reconstruction tax and then funnel half to military hardware. Perhaps this sudden spotlight on child-rearing is simply a deceptive ploy to keep the public looking one way while funds are gathered (or redirected) to fund projects that have much less public support.
dagon
Won't you....think of....the children.....
While the LDP will use the sales tax hike to to boost weapons manufacturers and middlemen purchasers of US weapons tech and prop up declining industries.
garymalmgren
This is not rocket science, just follow what the rest of the world is doing.
Ahh! But there lies the deeper problem.
A search will find that falling birthrates are a problem in almost all economically developed countries
(Netherlands , Spain, Singapore, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Korea, Russia )
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/countries-with-the-lowest-birth-rates-in-the-world.html
All of these countries have tried a plethora of ideas to halt and reverse the declines ( university education is free in Germany and has been for a long time.)
Not one has been successful.
So, Japan is "following what the rest of the world is doing", depopulating.
It is just doing it faster (better?) than anyone expect Korea.
ok1517
"...... how Kishida has been attempting to procure the budget for family support,"
That's an easy answer: increasing taxes again, reducing retirement pay again, last option print more money!
Besides, his promise is nothing but that - a promise, words, words, words and nothing but words.
Aren't we used to that already?
Jonathan Prin
So where are the major tax breaks, the improved retirement pension, the free birth hospital rooms, the reduced prices for means of transport, the free cost for university, the return after birth at same position and same salary, the growing return for families with 3 kids or above ...and the more the better incentives.
I see none so far, with the same mere 10.000¥ per montht per child, never taking into account inflation by the way.
Talks or ideas are not actions.
dbsaiya
Kishida got his arse handed to him in yesterday's diet session by the young representative from Fukushima, Baba, Yuki. Need more people like Baba who represent the voice of the young and can take the geezers to task.
obladi
The answer, Mr. Kishida, is immigration. Just google it.
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/10/26/5-facts-about-immigrant-mothers-and-u-s-fertility-trends/