Suga refers to Taiwan as country, drawing fire from China

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga referred to Taiwan as a country, immediately drawing fire on Thursday from mainland China, which regards the island as a renegade province.
In his first one-on-one parliamentary debate with opposition leaders Wednesday, Suga, naming Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan, said, "Such three countries have been imposing strong restrictions on privacy rights" to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Self-governed Taiwan is usually called a "region" in Japan, with the Communist-led Chinese government claiming the island is an "inalienable part" of its territory.
Suga's reference came as Tokyo and Beijing have already been at odds over several issues, including a territorial dispute in the East China Sea and the crackdown on Hong Kong.
"China expresses strong dissatisfaction with Japan's erroneous remarks and has lodged a solemn protest against Japan," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.
"There is only one China in the world," Wang said, urging Japan to become more cautious in words and deeds on Taiwan affairs and to avoid sending wrong signals to the island's independence forces.
Recently, Suga's government, which was launched in September 2020, has been strengthening its commitment to democratic Taiwan, irritating Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership believed to be aiming to reunify the island with the mainland by force if necessary.
At his summit in Washington in April, Suga confirmed with U.S. President Joe Biden "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." It marked the first time in 52 years that Japanese and U.S. leaders have mentioned Taiwan in a joint statement.
Following the summit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned a senior official of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing to lodge a protest against the agreement between the United States and its close security ally in Asia.
China has also lambasted Japan for having donated a COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, labeling such a move as a "political performance."
Taiwan and mainland China have been separately governed since they split in 1949 as a result of a civil war. Their relationship has deteriorated since independence-leaning Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan president in 2016.
While Tokyo severed diplomatic ties with Taipei and established them with Beijing in 1972, Taiwan and Japan have continued to maintain relations primarily due to economic cooperation by the private sector.© KYODO
oldman_13
Good for you Suga, we stand with you Taiwan against Chinese aggression!!!
Hiro
Keeping quiet isn't gonna change reality. Taiwan has been a nation for several decades now. That is not something you can just ignore and can change. They have their own army and a president.
Laguna
Two roads: China takes over Hong Kong and Taiwan, or Hong Kong and Taiwan take over China. The latter is more likely, and it's that that Zhongnanhai is most worried about.
OlympicSupport
Weird that he referred Taiwan to what it is..a country..how dare he!?!?
P. Smith
Taiwan is a country. Arguably the most robust democracy in Asia.
That said, any country that doesn’t have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan should refrain from referring to it as a country. Put your money where your mouth is or keep your mouth shut.
snowymountainhell
Spot on, as always @P.Smith 7:09am:
Paul
I am afraid it was just a mistake. I do not think Suga has the balls to actually call Taiwan a country.
Yukijin
Drawing fire from China has become a sport.
quercetum
Taiwan, the Republic of China. It’s time Taiwan change its name.
sf2k
whoops Suga said something from reality. He'll walk that back soon. Of course Taiwan is a country otherwise the CCP air force wouldn't keep testing its borders
Howaiti
Does anybody really think the world is going to rally to Taiwan's defense when China invades? Anybody??
And a week later when it's all a smoking ruin and the populace is being subjugated, imprisoned, raped, and tortured. How about then? Anybody?? Yeah, I thought so.
StuckintheMiddle!
Taiwan is the only true democracy in Asia.
The first time Suga did something right, and it was by accident.
What a clown!
Mocheake
One of the few correct things this guy has done all year.
didou
He was meaning island, not country.
Lost in translation
virusrex
It would be nice to think this was a deliberate commitment to a Japanese close ally, but with the history of blunders from the Japanese government this would be just empty optimism.
Ricky Kaminski13
It’s ridiculous that China feels the need to force its own ridiculous insanity onto the rest of the world. Having a childlike tantrum for stating the complete obvious.
Taiwan is a country, and they want none of what you stand for, nor offer. Whether you like that simple fact or not is irrelevant.
Go tell that to your borg masters Wang.
Good onya Suga. Message clear as day and come what may!
Mark
Sad that China still thinks that Taiwan is part of it!!! It's going to take China another 50 years to realize and accept the reality that Taiwan is an INDEPENDANT Sovereign nation and will stay that way.
Kaerimashita
China is slowly normalising its position on Taiwan as a precedent to taking more direct aggressive action
Hiroshi13
Whether intentional or not, I'll give Suga an ounce of credit for poking China in the eye. With much of the world now turning their focus on China's role in spreading COVID-19...how anyone refers to Taiwan should be the least of their worries.
Ricky Kaminski13
Howaiti@ you honestly think the world would step back and let that happen? Really?
Ye of little faith.
Fighto!
Good on Suga for acknowledging Taiwan as an independent nation.
Now its up to the US to step up and formally and officially recognize Taiwan diplomatically. Over to you, Biden.
Fighto!
The entire free world has Taiwans back. QUAD will be there in any Commie invasion, sending their men and women to fight for Taiwans freedom. Don't ever doubt it.