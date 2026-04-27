Takaichi launches panel to review Japan's defense policies

Japan 's prime minister inaugurated a panel on Monday tasked with reviewing her country's security and defense policies as tensions escalate with China, North Korea and Russia ramping up their military footprint in the region.
It's part of a push by Sanae Takaichi, who took office in October, to accelerate Japan's military buildup as a deterrence against regional threats. She argues that Japan needs to prioritize its defense strategy to further strengthen its military capability to better protect itself and survive prolonged, new forms of warfare.
Last week, Takaichi's cabinet scrapped restrictions on Japanese lethal weapons exports, a move welcomed by the United States and other defense partners as a step to deepen their military and industry cooperation.
However, it was criticized by pacifists at home and China for deviating from Japan’s postwar self-defense only principle.
“The international situation has completely changed," Takaichi told a meeting at her office. "The relatively stable post-Cold War international order has become a thing of the past.”
Japan needs to “learn the lesson” from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war in the Middle East and adapt to new forms of warfare, including the use of drones, and be prepared for a long-term conflict, Takaichi said.
“As the world enters an era of turbulence and Japan faces many challenges, the upcoming revision ... is a crucial effort that affects Japan's fate," she said.
The 15-member panel of experts in diplomacy, defense and economy will review security and defense policies in light of possible emergency scenarios, and also look at the defense budget and funding before compiling their recommendations for changes in the coming months.
According to existing policies, adopted in December 2022, Japan aims to double its defense spending to 2% of the country’s gross domestic product — an amount of about 43 trillion yen — through 2027.
Takaichi’s government has already reached that spending target and the panel is expected to discuss possible further increases in military spending.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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Will_Rendle
While forgetting completely that Putin basically views Ukraine as part of Russia and that it's rich in natural resources. Japan has never been claimed by another nation as its own territory and it has nothing worth invading for, so it's a total false equivalence except for the way Putin felt threatened by Ukraine getting closer to NATO. Some belligerent powers in the Asia-Pacific region might feel they have to take action against Japan if they get the idea all those US forces stationed in Japan are getting ready to take action against them.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The UN charter is quite clear that Ukraine is not russia.
So then russia can return what they stole from Japan or at least fess up to being thieves.
The belligerent powers of russia/China/NK are already emotionally unstable. No need to try to placate them but there is a need to deter them.
Spitfire
Spot on as usual.
I get the impression that Sanae would love Japan to be in a war.
She. Old go full dictator mode then which is her real goal.
KazukoHarmony
Did she forget AI?
Advanced AI poses a far more fundamental threat to human civilization than any individual political or military leader. Elon Musk has put that risk in the range of 10–20% — a stark estimate that eclipses the dangers posed by the leadership of any of those three countries.
Legrande
Good job citizens of Japan now get ready for higher taxes to pay for the aforementioned accelerated military build up.