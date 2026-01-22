Japan's ruling bloc submits policy proposals on foreign residents to PM

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner separately submitted policy proposals on issues concerning foreign residents to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday, ahead of the Feb 8 general election.
The proposals submitted by Yoshitaka Shindo, chair of the LDP's panel on foreign national policy, called for "zero" illegal immigration, stricter rules on land purchases by foreigners and expanded Japanese-language education.
Takaichi, known as a conservative lawmaker who champions Japanese traditions, said the proposals cover a wide range of topics and that her government plans to decide on its response on Friday, the day she will dissolve the House of Representatives.
Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the Japan Innovation Party, handed over its proposals to Takaichi, including one to introduce a cap on the proportion of foreign residents in the total population to curb the pace of increase in the number of foreigners accepted.
The LDP and the JIP, known as Nippon Ishin, have agreed to draft a "population strategy" by March 2027 that will set numerical goals for foreign acceptance, potentially shaping the scope of future immigration policy.
How to better engage with foreign residents in Japan is one of the key campaign issues for the upcoming lower house election, pundits said.© KYODO
Newgirlintown
And the xenophobia continues.
fluffy_canyons
Such exciting and innovative government. You’re in great hands Japan.
Jay
Yeah ok, whatever. Absolutely waste of time if they're still thinking about micromanaging who should man the 24-hour FamilyMart counter and carry the Uber Eats backpacks around Tokyo.
The real priority should be attracting quality foreigners - skilled engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, language professionals, tech talent - who can actually help offset the demographic cliff and boost innovation, not low-wage gig workers on bicycles. That means making it EASIER for them to come, not more difficult. They can do that by DROPPING the work visa and permanent residence visa fees entirely (or at least slash them to symbolic levels), scrap the pointless Japanese-language requirements that act as a massive barrier for high-value talent who have zero need or time to grind through JLPT N2 while running a startup or leading R&D teams.
If Japan wants quality immigrants then they need to treat them like quality immigrants... lower barriers, lower costs, fewer hoops. Otherwise, keep whining about convenience-store staffing while the talent pool keeps passing on this little archipelago.
Mr Kipling
Well done Japan, learn from Europe's mistakes. Not all people are the same, some cultures are better than others.
You choose who comes in and choose wisely.
Ebisugaoka
Jay
Want and need are two different things. Bold of you to assume Japan wants any immigrants at all, even the “good” ones.
Aly Rustom
Not continues. Multiplies.
Yeah, tell me about it.
sakurasuki
Here's quick fact, over 36 million in Japan already entering retirement age, some might still work however most of them need to live from pension money. Who still working to pay those pension money.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/09/16/japan/society/japans-elderly-population/
.
Even without the cap, Japan need foreign workers by over 6 million in 2040. However at current pace without restriction Japan still short 1 million worker.
https://www.reddit.com/r/japannews/comments/1o2xkvg/japan_needs_foreign_workers_its_far_right_is/
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/07/04/japan/japan-foreign-worker-shortage/
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14540272
.
Now Japan just trying to self sabotage and make things complicated.
MarkX
With all the economic and military problems Japan is facing and this is their priority! It just goes to show how bankrupt these politicians are for ideas on how to revive the country! So lets blame foreigners and try to make them the bogeyman!
Ebisugaoka
Mr Kipling
And yet, in Japan, you all fall under the same immigration umbrella. The same rules that apply for the foreign Uber bikie, applies to the foreign corporate man in a suit. You may personally believe there are differences between you and other immigrants, but in Japan and to the Japanese you’re all the same: gaijin. And you’ll be treated and looked at as such. You’ll never be part of the inner circle no matter your political or personal views. You’re the same as the rest of them.
Monty
"zero" illegal immigration, stricter rules on land purchases by foreigners and expanded Japanese-language education.
I agree to all the points.
But yes, what some other posters here say according the point according the japanese language, it can be difficult for some people.
So let's wait and see what japanese language Level the government will require.
stick_out_nail
I think our definitions of what constitutes “good” versus “bad” are fundamentally different.
From my perspective, “good” refers to those who make a tangible contribution to the economy—either by working in highly skilled roles that Japan lacks or by filling positions that local workers are generally unwilling to take.
By contrast, “bad” refers to individuals who relocate to Japan without marketable skills, often entering through low-paid English teaching roles as a stepping stone to unrelated pursuits such as content creation, or those who reside in Japan through spousal visas yet make no meaningful economic contribution and rely heavily on social welfare systems.
As far as I see, Japanese trend to have that perspective too.
sakurasuki
Ordinary Japanese complain about overtourism in many place, what JGovt will do just make quota on legal worker. So where's the match?
Well done Japan. Even with current immigration pace, Japan will still lack of worker.
stick_out_nail
And strong yes to zero illegal immigration, stricter rules on land purchases by foreigners and stricter Japanese-language knowledge requirements for everyone. This should be retroactive.
If someone can not speak Japanese at all even though they have been there 10-20 years, there is no reason to believe they will learn from now on. let them leave to make room for someone who deserves the spot.
Peeping_Tom
Poland has a "zero illegal immigration policy".
Crime is very low, almost everyone Polish is delighted. Their Prime-Minister gleefully declared he's happy Poland accepted ZERO Muslim immigrants,
They have a shoot to kill policy on anyone caught in trying to sneak across the border. Illegal immigrants are shot at as as soon as they trespass the borders, many have been killed.
Good on Japan; hopefully the haters will move to China!
deanzaZZR
Japan politicians move at lightning speed for once. Interesting.