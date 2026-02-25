LDP compiles proposal to allow lethal arms exports

Japan's ruling party approved a set of national security proposals Wednesday, including one to allow the export of arms such as fighter jets and destroyers, in principle, as the government moves toward easing restrictions on defense equipment transfers.

The approval came at a meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party's research commission on security, with the proposals to be submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government as soon as early March amid an increasingly tense security environment surrounding the country.

The LDP left room for exports to countries deemed to be engaged in combat, saying the National Security Council would examine whether to allow such shipments.

Based on the proposals, the government plans to revise the implementation guidelines for the "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology" as early as this spring so that it can eliminate the limitation of transfers to five noncombat purposes -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

"We will accelerate concrete consideration of what kind of case would allow transfers," Takaichi said Wednesday during a parliamentary session.

Opposition parties are calling for careful deliberations on the major policy shift, citing concern that political decisions could enable exports to countries at war.

"It's important to firmly support the defense industry as the basis of national security," Itsunori Onodera, head of the security commission, said at the outset of the meeting, stressing the importance of relaxing the export rules.

He added that Japan should "develop its defense capabilities without succumbing to external pressure," referring to China's tightening of export controls on Japanese defense-related companies.

Beijing has increased economic pressure on Tokyo and expressed concern about the policies of Takaichi, a security hawk, which could bolster Japan's defense capabilities and accelerate deliberations on amending its postwar pacifist Constitution.

Tokyo and Beijing have been involved in a diplomatic row since Takaichi suggested in parliament in November that an attack on Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China, could trigger a response by Japan's defense forces.

The LDP classified defense equipment exports into "weapons" and "non-weapons," depending on whether they can kill, injure or destroy.

Weapons exports would be limited to countries with which Japan has defense equipment and technology transfer agreements.

Exports to countries currently at war would be "prohibited in principle," but exceptions could be made "in special circumstances taking into consideration national security needs."

There would be no restrictions on non-weapons exports, such of as bulletproof vests.

The coalition agreement reached in October by the LDP and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, stated that the five categories would be abolished.

© KYODO