politics

LDP factions suspected of not reporting party revenues

TOKYO

Factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are suspected of failing to report political party revenues of more than 1 million yen in 2022, Kyodo News confirmed Friday, taking a further toll on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The revelation came days after prosecutors began questioning five groups of the LDP, headed by Kishida, as they are alleged to have underreported their political party revenues by around 40 million yen between 2018 and 2021.

Japan's law obliges political groups to list the names of organizations and individuals that purchase party tickets worth more than 200,000 yen in their funds reports.

The failure is expected to cast further doubt on Kishida's leadership and management abilities, as the approval ratings for his Cabinet have already plunged to their lowest levels since he took office in October 2021, pundits said.

