 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

LDP to propose gov't allow lethal arm exports

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to propose to the government that it in principle allow the export of lethal weapons as part of an envisioned easing of restrictions on the transfer of defense equipment, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

A draft outline of the proposal also showed that exports of finished defense products will be approved by the National Security Council, not the Cabinet, and will be limited to countries with which Japan has defense equipment and technology transfer agreements.

As a condition for such exports, the LDP is also proposing that an "accountable system to manage the transfer of defense equipment" be put in place, the sources said. The party is also recommending that exports be basically prohibited to countries involved in armed conflicts.

Japan has allowed weapons exports under certain conditions since removing its arms embargo policy in 2014, which was long seen as symbolic of the country's pacifist stance under its war-renouncing constitution.

An LDP research commission on national security will compile a proposal as early as next week. The government is expected to revise the implementation guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology as early as this spring.

Currently, defense equipment transfers are limited to five noncombat purposes -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping -- with the government planning to abolish those categories.

As for a next-generation fighter jet that Japan is jointly developing with Britain and Italy, the LDP is considering not requiring cabinet approval to export the aircraft to a third country, according to the sources.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo