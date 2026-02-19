LDP to propose gov't allow lethal arm exports

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to propose to the government that it in principle allow the export of lethal weapons as part of an envisioned easing of restrictions on the transfer of defense equipment, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

A draft outline of the proposal also showed that exports of finished defense products will be approved by the National Security Council, not the Cabinet, and will be limited to countries with which Japan has defense equipment and technology transfer agreements.

As a condition for such exports, the LDP is also proposing that an "accountable system to manage the transfer of defense equipment" be put in place, the sources said. The party is also recommending that exports be basically prohibited to countries involved in armed conflicts.

Japan has allowed weapons exports under certain conditions since removing its arms embargo policy in 2014, which was long seen as symbolic of the country's pacifist stance under its war-renouncing constitution.

An LDP research commission on national security will compile a proposal as early as next week. The government is expected to revise the implementation guidelines for the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology as early as this spring.

Currently, defense equipment transfers are limited to five noncombat purposes -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping -- with the government planning to abolish those categories.

As for a next-generation fighter jet that Japan is jointly developing with Britain and Italy, the LDP is considering not requiring cabinet approval to export the aircraft to a third country, according to the sources.

© KYODO