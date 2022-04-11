Ruling LDP to seek enemy base strike capability

A national security panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday agreed to propose acquiring an enemy base strike capability for review by the end of this year of the country's exclusively defense-oriented policy under the war-renouncing Constitution.

Members of the LDP's Research Commission on National Security told reporters there was no opposition to the controversial idea of possessing an ability to disable an enemy missile during their meeting to discuss the party's proposal to be made later in the month for the government's revision of the National Security Strategy.

The review of the long-term security guideline coincides with Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has added to fears that China could be emboldened to pursue reunification with Taiwan by force, while advances in North Korea's ballistic missile program have raised doubts about the defense capabilities of Japan which relies heavily on U.S. military presence.

Some panel members called for wording other than "enemy strike capability" to emphasize that such means of counterattack is for deterrence and purely defensive purposes.

The party apparently wants to gain support from the public as well as the junior coalition partner Komeito, which is cautious on acquiring such capabilities, for the major policy review.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government will "examine all options."

© KYODO