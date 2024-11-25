 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Yoshihide Suga Image: Pool photo
politics

Japan's ruling LDP vice president eyes visit to South Korea

TOKYO

Yoshihide Suga, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is considering visiting South Korea in mid-December, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

Suga is set to attend a joint meeting of Japanese and South Korean parliamentarians, possibly around Dec 15, in his capacity as head of a bipartisan group of Japanese lawmakers working to promote friendly ties with their South Korean counterparts, the source said.

Suga, who served as prime minister and chief cabinet secretary, is also exploring a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his trip, according to the source.

Under Yoon, who assumed office in 2022, ties between Japan and South Korea, long frayed over wartime history and territory disputes, have improved. The countries will mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral relations next year.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

