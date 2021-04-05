Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

LDP executive says extra budget may be needed to combat COVID-19 pain

0 Comments
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

Japan may need to compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to combat the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a senior ruling party official was quoted as saying in a television program that ran on Sunday.

"If there's any shortage of funds, we'd like to always respond aggressively including by compiling a supplementary budget," Toshihiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's secretary general, said in the program.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, however, voiced caution over the idea of compiling a supplementary budget, stressing that the existing pool of funds would be sufficient to meet any unforeseen costs.

"We can respond flexibly to any necessary (spending) under the previous fiscal year's third extra budget and this fiscal year's state budget," he told parliament on Monday.

Japan's parliament last month passed a record 106.6 trillion yen ($963 billion) budget for the fiscal year that began in April, which features a 5-trillion-yen fund set aside for emergency spending related to the pandemic.

Government officials have said the emergency reserves would be enough to meet near-term spending to deal with the crisis.

But some analysts anticipate more spending to be announced as politicians clamor for the fiscal tap to be kept wide open, with the economy expected to have suffered a contraction in the first quarter due to soft consumption.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo