Japan's ruling party policy chief seeks Diet debate on virus lockdown

The policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday called for active debate in the Diet on legal revisions that would introduce lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
"We need to make preparations. It's not that we will immediately discuss this in the Diet, but we need to consider legal revisions as needed from the standpoint of the people," Hakubun Shimomura told reporters.
His remarks came a day after the National Governors' Association agreed to ask the central government to study ways to impose lockdowns to better contain the virus in Japan amid growing concern about the transmission of the more contagious Delta variant.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, however, has appeared reluctant to introduce such a measure, saying he believes legislation that would enable the government to impose the kind of hard lockdowns seen in many major cities abroad last year would "not suit" Japan as they have not prevented the virus from spreading overseas.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a regular news conference on Monday that Japan cannot impose a lockdown under the current system, noting it would be "a major restriction of individual rights."
A Japanese law covering measures against the novel coronavirus states that restrictions on individual rights must be kept to a minimum, given that the Constitution calls for the respect of basic human rights.© KYODO
divinda
18 months into a pandemic with numbers now growing exponentially, and there's still no need to "immediately discuss"
Cricky
Japans political process is like watching a tranquillised tortoise racing for a cabbage leaf you know will become biomass well before the drugged and confused tortoise gets anywhere near it.
Fiddlers
Too late to do this now they just need to speed up the vaccinations.
Do the hustle
“Restrictions on individual rights must be kept to a minimum.”
What about the rights of the rest of the population who should be protected from this virus?
snowymountainhell
19 months into a worldwide pandemic, a 12 month delay on hosting ‘their own party’ and failing to inoculate the majority of the population in an effective & timely manner yet, NOW they want to talk about it?
Monty
In the beginning, the purpose of Lockdowns were to prevent the spread of the virus and idioticaly some countries thinks you can bring your cases down to zero AND keep it at zero.
When you look around the world, and you still do not understand that Lockdowns don't bring the virus situation to zero cases, ...then sorry, but then you slept during the last 18 months.
The last 18 months showed the world that Lockdowns prevent the spread of the virus just temporary.
A legal revision to implement lockdowns makes zero sense, is completely against human rights and I agree here with Suga, it would not suit Japan.
The volunteer best prevention of each individual human being is necessary to keep the virus under control, not a legal revision for lockdowns.
snowymountainhell
It’s Not “too little, too late”. Now’s the time is right to stage toe steps in their final coup to revise the constitution and take away more freedoms to control the people, labor & tax-revenues.
Support THAT, sugilosers?
Kenchi
Do you mean the the fraction of a percent this virus is actually deadly to?
Hervé L'Eisa
There is NO NEED to go into a totalitarian state.