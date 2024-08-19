Kishida tells 11 leadership hopefuls to remake LDP via election campaign

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives for a press conference at his office in Tokyo on Aug 14.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday urged those considering running to replace him as Liberal Democratic Party president in the formally announced Sept. 27 election to show that the scandal-hit ruling party has made efforts to refresh and reenergize.

In confirming the date for the first leadership contest since 2021, when Kishida was elected president and thus premier, the party set the stage for candidates to fight it out over 15 days, the longest campaigning period since the party changed its rules in 1995.

Some 11 LDP figures, some familiar and some relatively unknown, are seen as likely to bid for the leadership.

"The election will be an opportunity for us to show a reformed LDP," Kishida was quoted by a senior lawmaker as saying at a party meeting.

Kishida, whose current three-year term as LDP president expires at the end of September, abruptly announced last week he will not seek reelection, expressing the view that the party needs a fresh start.

He has been encouraging whoever is willing to step forward and compete in the election to do so, opening the door to those in Cabinet, who are normally excluded from any leadership contest, to consider running.

"What is most important is to make sure we do politics that can resonate with the people," Kishida said, calling for party unity under the next leader.

The winner will be faced with the task of restoring trust in the party that has been eroded by unhappiness with its members' links to the controversial Unification Church and a long-running political funds scandal.

Around the same period, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan currently led by Kenta Izumi is scheduled to hold its own leadership election, with campaigning due to begin on Sept 7 and voting on Sept 23.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi on Monday became the first to throw his hat into the ring for the LDP presidency, with the 49-year-old conservative vowing to break free of the LDP's intraparty faction dynamics.

The popular former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed confidence he can secure the backing of at least 20 party members, clearing the threshold to run in the race. He is expected to decide on his candidacy soon.

While Ishiba's past four attempts to become LDP leader fell flat, a Kyodo News poll released Monday showed he was the most favored to succeed Kishida, followed by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Sanae Takaichi, the minister in charge of economic security.

Kobayashi and the 43-year-old Koizumi both could present themselves as figures of generational change for the LDP as it looks to break from its recent troubles.

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi, Digital Minister Taro Kono, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and industry minister Ken Saito are among prominent members of Kishida's cabinet that are seen as likely to enter the race.

Whoever wins the majority of the 734 votes -- 367 held by LDP lawmakers and another 367 by rank-and-file members -- becomes the next leader.

