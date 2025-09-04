Japan's ruling party urges gov't to counter foreign election meddling

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday urged the government to strengthen monitoring and coordination with allies and partners to counter attempts by foreign actors to interfere with domestic elections.

The LDP compiled a set of emergency proposals after claims that foreign actors may have been behind the spread of disinformation on social media in the run-up to the House of Councillors election in July. The ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house in a severe blow to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The proposals by the party's panel in charge of promoting a digital society warned that information intervention by foreign actors and others, if left unattended, will "shake the foundation of democracy."

The LDP pointed out that the advancement of artificial intelligence has enabled massive disinformation and misinformation to be spread more easily.

"The threat of information interference by foreign actors is becoming increasingly severe," the panel said, noting that it is imperative that effective measures are needed to defend democracy.

Tackling the issue of foreign election interference has taken on greater importance at home and abroad. In Romania, the first round of last year's presidential election was annulled and held again in 2025 amid claims of Russian interference.

"We need to beef up our capabilities to analyze disinformation and disseminate accurate information as there have been attempts in other countries to sway public opinion and decision-making," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference.

As part of efforts to prevent foreign forces from intervening in elections, the panel said the government must grasp the spread of malicious information promptly, share its findings with the public and ask social media operators to respond appropriately.

It also underscored the need for sharing information and coordinating responses with Japan's allies and like-minded partners.

Takuya Hirai, head of the panel who once served as digitalization minister, said the government must allocate more funds and take coordinated action across ministries and agencies to address false information.

Under a law that took effect earlier this year, social media operators are asked to delete harmful content or freeze relevant accounts.

Ahead of the upper house election, the government called for social media operators, such as X and the Line messaging app, to act swiftly should they receive requests by candidates running in the race to delete harmful information targeting them.

© KYODO