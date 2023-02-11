Japan's ruling party to promote debate on bill for LGBT people

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will accelerate discussion on a bill that would promote understanding of sexual minorities, a senior lawmaker said Sunday, amid growing criticism of the government's conventional stance on LGBT people.
Koichi Hagiuda, the policy chief of the LDP, said in a TV program that he will make efforts to "forge a consensus" on the matter within the party, around three months before Japan hosts the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May.
Japan remains the only G-7 country not to legally recognize same-sex marriage or civil unions, as many members of the conservative LDP, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have opposed the concept, cherishing traditional family values.
Kishida, who has described himself as a dovish moderate, has also adopted a cautious attitude toward recognizing same-sex marriage in Japan.
In the run-up of the summit, concerns are mounting among government officials that Japan will be lambasted by other G-7 nations for its lack of a legal framework to protect the human rights and dignity of LGBT people, sources close to Kishida said.
Issues surrounding sexual minorities in Japan have come under the spotlight after Kishida sacked Masayoshi Arai, one of his executive secretaries, earlier this month.
Arai, an elite bureaucrat, said during an off-the-record conversation with reporters one day before he was replaced that he would "not want to live next door" to an LGBT couple and that he does "not even want to look at them."
Hagiuda, a key member of a conservative intraparty group within the LDP, said Sunday, "Unfair discrimination and prejudice must not be allowed." The faction he belongs to is the largest in the party.
Japanese conservatives, who typically put emphasis on the country's traditions such as the role of women in giving birth and raising children, are opposed to same-sex marriage, arguing that the system may have an impact on the structure of family life.
Kishida, a veteran lawmaker representing a constituency in Hiroshima, has been eager to pitch his vision of a world without nuclear weapons at the scheduled G-7 summit in the western Japan city that was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945.© KYODO
Mr Kipling
I think most of Japan are fine with the L,G and B but the T is problematic as forcing people to accept something that they know not to be real is just wrong. A man does not become a female just because he wants to be one.
Bronco
The law should be blind and treat people equally and fairly, regardless of their "identity"
There shouldn't be a law for "certain people".
There should be laws for all people.
Only_In_Japan
L, G, B, no problem. T? No.
deanzaZZR
"a bill that would promote understanding of sexual minorities"
We aren't even talking about civil unions there, folks. They are debating whether to promote the understanding. What is there to debate? They are people. They should have equal rights.
Yubaru
What an oxymoron here. If he was such an "elite" bureaucrat he would have known better than to make a statement like this here. He is just another political hack hanging on the coat tails of the PM. Well used to hang on!
Yubaru
Bull! This is just a face-saving gesture, prior to the G-7, as something these politicians can point to, as "proof" of Japanese progress on this issue. The bill is useless, unless it includes recognizing AND legalizing same sex marriages!
After the G-7, it will be brushed aside for more "pressing matters" and forgotten.
obladi
All I can say is, the younger generation (i.e., my kids) are about a thousand times more enlightened than I was at their age. I cringe at the things we said to each other as teenagers.
There is much to be hopeful for on LGBT rights and respect.
wallace
"Japan does not recognize same-sex marriages or civil unions. It is the only country in the G7 that does not legally recognize same-sex unions in any form. Several municipalities and prefectures issue symbolic same-sex partnership certificates, which provide some benefits but do not offer any legal recognition."
Jimizo
Asai’s comments have had the LDP in a bit of a panic. Maybe a few more outbursts from types like him will be useful.
Sitting at the G7 with a flip phone may be a bit embarrassing too.
Time running out on unequal treatment of citizens on this issue. This is a when rather than an if.