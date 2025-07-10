Japan's sticky problem with Trump, tariffs and rice

Donald Trump's insistence that "spoiled" Japan imports more U.S. rice is adding to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's problems ahead of elections that could sink his premiership after less than a year in office.
Japan is one of more than 20 countries receiving letters this week from the U.S. president warning of "reciprocal" tariffs from August 1 failing a trade agreement with Washington.
The 25 percent across-the-board levy for Japan is separate from similar charges for cars, steel and aluminium that have already been imposed.
Trump wants to get Japanese firms to manufacture more in the United States and for Tokyo to buy more US goods -- notably gas and oil, cars and rice -- to reduce the $70 billion trade deficit with the Asian powerhouse.
"I have great respect for Japan, they won't take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage," Trump said on Truth Social on June 30.
Rice, though, is small fry in the grand scheme of bilateral business between the countries.
BMI Fitch Solutions said that it accounts for only 0.37 percent of U.S. exports to Japan, and that even doubling that would have a "negligible" effect on overall trade.
"The Trump administration seems more concerned with the optics of striking deals than with meaningfully narrowing the U.S. trade deficit," BMI said.
For Japan, doubling imports could be swallowed if only the economic impact is considered.
It could be well worth it if such a concession could reduce or even remove Trump's damaging 25 percent tariff on Japanese autos.
But the politics of rice are fraught for Ishiba, whose ruling coalition disastrously lost its majority in lower house elections in October.
Upper house elections on July 20 could see a similar drubbing, which might prompt Ishiba to quit, 10 months after taking the helm of the long-dominant but unloved Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Rice holds a cherished place in Japanese national culture -- samurai reputedly used to be paid in it.
Relying on imports -- currently almost all rice consumed is grown domestically -- would be seen by many as a national humiliation for the country of 124 million people, and risky.
"Culturally, and historically, the Japanese people are all about rice," Shinichi Katayama, the fourth-generation owner of 120-year-old Tokyo rice wholesaler Sumidaya, told AFP.
"I personally welcome having an additional option for Japanese consumers. But I also feel the move (letting in lots of foreign rice) is too early from the standpoint of food security," he said. "If we become reliant on rice imports, we may face shortages again when something happens."
While Japan already imports rice from the United States, many consumers see foreign, long-grain varieties as being of dubious quality and lacking the requisite stickiness of the homegrown short-grain rice.
Bad memories linger from when Japan suffered a cold summer in 1993 and had to import large volumes of the grain from Thailand.
American rice "tastes awful. It lacks stickiness", said Sueo Matsumoto, 69, who helps families where children have hearing difficulties.
"If they (the Americans) want to export to Japan, they must work at it. They must think about consumer preference," he told AFP in Tokyo.
As a result, Ishiba's government has been at pains to say it won't bend on the issue -- although this may change after the election.
"We have no intention of sacrificing agriculture in future negotiations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said recently.
"Ishiba is walking a narrow plank, wary of provoking powerful domestic lobbies like rice farmers, while juggling an approval rating that would make aggressive trade moves politically perilous," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
The government has already been under fire for the recent skyrocketing of rice prices, which have roughly doubled in 12 months.
Factors include a very hot summer in 2023, panic-buying after a warning of an imminent "megaquake" in 2024, alleged hoarding by some traders, and a surge in rice-hungry tourists.
To help ease the pain, Tokyo is tapping emergency stockpiles, and imports have risen sharply -- led by rice from California -- but these are still tiny compared with domestic production.
"All these problems with rice prices show the LDP's agriculture policy has failed," retiree Yasunari Wakasa, 77, told AFP.© 2025 AFP
krustytheclown
Give me a break. The government had one year to do something about this. It has nothing to do with President Trump. Sheer incompetence!
daito_hak
Enough with this nonsense and blaming tourists. This is ridiculous. The primary responsible for this situation is the Japanese government. So the Japanese. Them not others.
Now if we can have here a diversified source of rice I am all for it because then we can eat better rice than the poor tasteless Japanese rice sold in most groceries and served in most restaurants.
Daniel Neagari
About what??
Trump regime begun in January and his bonker tariff policies begun in late march... that is no "one year". And to be fair, how can you prepare to negotiate with someone that changes the rules everytime the sun comes up??
If it is about rice... the cycle of rice production needs more time not mearly a year... at least you will need 3 years to have the fields ready and get a good production yield.
No doubt this situation was caused by multy decade wrong policy of giving subsidies to farmers to NOT to produce rice... but after so many years is almos and embeded thing now. Hopefuly this situation will change that.
Wasabi
I stop readying after this:
SDCA
I just don't understand whenever I go to an Indian curry restaurant and I get served Japanese sticky rice instead of basmati. It's not the owner's fault, it's the consumer's fault for preferring this rice. That's why I always get the naan.
I also don't like when I take a bite of a burrito and there is sticky white rice inside taking up most of the flavor instead of long grain arroz rojo (Mexican rice).
Don't even get me started on risotto.
I love hakumai just like any other Japanese, but I also like Jasmine, Basmati, Arborio, Long grain, brown, etc. To say that your rice is superior in taste because it is sticky is pure ignorance. Learn to adapt to each rice's origins and you'll soon find out that there is a purpose for each rice.
OssanAmerica
What total nonsense. The US produces non-sticky long grain rice in the southeast states. But he US also has been producing sticky medium grain Japonica rice since the early 20th century. This guy must have tasted Uncle Ben's or Carolina Rice. Calrose has been selling Japonica since 1948.
Castaway
I hate Trump,but basically the rice issue is inconsequential
Make the best rice for the appropriate dish,or suffer the consequences.
Daniel Neagari
OssanAmerica... please remember that in Japan we have people that never set a foot out side of Japan (probably not even 600 km from where he lives). and thinks everything they do is perfect the way it is and nothing else....
That kind of people exist everywhere... and they are the noisiest
itsonlyrocknroll
Where is this heading globally?
For too long all the “powers that be” have forsaken their loyal peoples.
Have betrayed the very values, human rights they promised to hold dear.
The pointles squabbles, huff puffs, the need for US export rice mountains, and rows of Japan superior car exports.
Whilst in the middle east, Ukraine we have the ghastly spectacle of the human costs.
Yet this is the world we choice, to accept the consequence and live in.
Gaza is a pile of rubble, Ukraine a missile drone shooting gallery, war crimes, sexual hostile act of depravity, from a Russian despot.
Donald Trump is unlike any President before, unpredictable, yet unassailable.
Total power in government.
Strike me down if you wish, however Trump has linked the overriding political ability for the USA to influence all global economic activity, control essential resources, shape economic production, market dominance, even global political landscapes.
I suggest that JD Vance could be listening and learning.
Wake up.