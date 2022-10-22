Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Japanese yen banknote
Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
politics

Japan's stimulus plan must exceed ¥15 tril, says ruling party executive

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy's output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday.

"The gap in Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It's not enough to just fill this gap," said Yoshitaka Shindo, executive acting chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) policy research council.

"Both quality and size is important," Shindo said of the package, being crafted by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration to cushion the blow from rising fuel and raw material prices.

The LDP handed its proposal to Kishida, the party leader, last week, Shindo told a programme on public broadcaster NHK.

The remarks add to growing calls among ruling party officials for hefty spending to ease the strain from rising inflation on households.

On monetary policy, Shindo said while the Bank of Japan must eventually exit ultra-easy policy, doing so now would be premature as Japan's economy and wage growth remain weak.

"No country uses monetary policy to manipulate currency rates," Shindo said, brushing aside the view the BOJ should raise interest rates to moderate the yen's steep drop to 32-year lows.

Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday to buy yen for the second time in a month after its currency weakened to near 152 to the dollar, due in part to the widening gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates.

"What's important is to achieve price stability. For this to happen, we must have higher wages."

The government is expected to announce the stimulus package by the end of this month, as the weak yen adds to households' pain by inflating the cost of already expensive food and fuel.

The government and LDP-led coalition are considering state outlays of more than 20 trillion yen ($140 billion) to fund the package, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The package could grow beyond that, given spending by municipal governments, with a significant portion to be financed by debt issuance, Kyodo said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Oh dear

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan's promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy's output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday.

Is the quote a request from Keidanren?

One thing I have to give to the LDP, they have a talent for spending enormous sums of the public treasury while letting the tiniest amount ever reach the general public.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Japanese companies need to learn how to look after themselves. They are pathetic. They should be allowed to go extinct and make room for a generation of more adaptable and innovative businesses.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"What's important is to achieve price stability. For this to happen, we must have higher wages."

And if pigs had wings…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo