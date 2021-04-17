Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga to hold phone talks with Pfizer executive

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to hold phone talks with an executive of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc during his visit to Washington, Japan's COVID-19 vaccine minister said Friday.

In their talks, Suga may seek additional supplies of coronavirus vaccines, though Taro Kono declined to provide details of their planned discussions during the prime minister's visit to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden.

Some Japanese government sources said Suga is arranging to hold talks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla via telephone on Friday or Saturday Japan time. The talks come as Japan's coronavirus inoculation campaign progresses very slowly compared with the United States and Europe.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine Japan has approved so far.

Japan started vaccinating elderly people against the coronavirus last Monday, the second group to be inoculated following health care workers, before expanding to the rest of population.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

What happened to the 3M doses already in Japan? How come only 1M+ is administered?

It seems it's not the amount of vaccine that's the bottleneck here.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So he wants more doses being kept in Japan for the immunizations of next year?

Unless Suga makes a point of using what has been already delivered there is no justification on asking for more.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Unless Suga makes a point of using what has been already delivered there is no justification on asking for more.

Anything to emphasise the foreign blame for being half year delayed with starting vaccination.

Probably the only country in the world with only one Covid vaccine approved.

Unbelievable.

Time to cancel the Olympics and resign at the same time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How incredibly boring for that Pfizer Inc executive!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

declined to provide details of their planned

No transparency?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog