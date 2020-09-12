Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga wants to cut cell phone charges in Japan by around 40%

0 Comments
TOKYO

Cell phone charges in Japan should be cut by around 40% from current levels, Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to become the next prime minister, said on Friday.

Suga also said that a major reason for the sharp rise in inbound tourism that Japan has seen over the past years was that it was made easier to obtain visas.

Suga, who is widely expected to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and thereby the next leader of Japan, made the comments on an online broadcast by his political party.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel