Suga wishes Trump early recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will recover soon from the COVID-19 illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I was very worried about you when I read your tweet saying that you and Madam First Lady tested positive for COVID-19," Suga said in a Twitter post. "I sincerely pray for your early recovery and hope that you and Madam First Lady will return to normal life soon."

The post, written both in Japanese and English, came after Trump tweeted Friday that the couple tested positive for the virus.

