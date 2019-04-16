Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The trade surplus was partly due to a rise in vehicle exports Photo: AFP
politics

Japan's surplus with U.S. up 10% amid trade talks

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's monthly trade surplus with the United States grew nearly 10 percent in March, according to official data Wednesday likely to be seized upon by Washington in ongoing trade talks with Tokyo.

Data from the Japanese finance ministry showed that the trade surplus climbed by 9.8 percent year-on-year to reach 683.6 billion yen ($6.16 billion) last month.

The rise follows a 1.5 percent dip in February and a 5.5 percent increase in January.

U.S. President Donald Trump has frequently complained that Japan has an unfair advantage in bilateral trade and vowed to fix that.

The trade surplus was chiefly due to a rise in exports of vehicles, machines for construction and mining, and semiconductor-making equipment, the ministry said. At the same, imports from the U.S. of liquefied petroleum gas, engines and aircraft declined, the ministry said.

Japan's overall trade surplus dropped 32.6 percent last month to 528.5 billion yen, against market expectations of 363.2 billion yen.

Japan's trade deficit with China -- the 12th consecutive monthly deficit -- stood at 192.7 billion yen. With the European Union, Japan's trade surplus stood at 44.3 billion yen.

The fresh data came as trade ministers from both countries wrapped up a first round of trade talks in Washington. According to a brief statement released by the U.S. side, the two sides concentrated on "trade issues involving goods, including agriculture, as well as the need to establish high standards in the area of digital trade."

"In addition, the United States raised its very large trade deficit with Japan," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement, adding that he and Japanese Economic Revitalization Minister Toshimitsu Motegi agreed that the two countries will meet again in the "near future" as part of the ongoing trade talks.

Trump has said he wants Tokyo to further open its market to U.S. products, especially in the agricultural sector, though the Japanese have so far appeared reluctant.

The two countries spent more than $280 billion in trade with each other in 2017, according to the U.S. Trade Representative office.

For Japan, auto-sector tariffs, which Trump has said he is willing to impose, remain a major concern. In return for opening Japan's agricultural market, Tokyo could ask Washington to remove customs duties on Japanese industrial goods.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

Documents Reveal Japan Has Considered a Female Monarch Since the 90s

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Politically Indirect: Using More Inclusive Japanese Words

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Hot springs

Ito

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT