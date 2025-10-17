 Japan Today
Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo is dedicated to 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished in conflicts since the late 19th century. Image: AFP
politics

Takaichi, Ishiba send offerings to Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO

Japan's leading candidate to become prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, on Friday sent an offering to Yasukuni Shrine which honors war dead, an official said Friday, but is expected to avoid visiting for fear of angering Asian neighbors.

Past visits by top leaders to Yasukuni, which honors even convicted war criminals, have infuriated China and South Korea, and no Japanese premier has visited since 2013.

It is common however for prime ministers to send offerings for its biannual spring and autumn festivals.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a masakaki evergreen twig offering to the shrine.

Takaichi made a monetary offering using her own funds on Friday morning, the first day of the autumn festival, an official from her office said.

Yasukuni Shrine is dedicated to 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished in conflicts since the late 19th century.

But this includes senior military and political figures convicted by an international tribunal of war crimes prior to and during World War II.

The conservative Takaichi, who was elected as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) earlier this month, has visited on many occasions, including as a minister.

However, she is unlikely to this autumn festival, local media reported, with business daily Nikkei saying she was concerned about the "impact on diplomacy."

A visit to the shrine in 2013 by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi's mentor, prompted fury from China and South Korea and disquiet from Washington.

Abe's three successors including Ishiba stayed away from the site during their terms at the top.

